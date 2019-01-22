John Kerry to Trump: ‘Resign’

Former Secretary of State John Kerry had one word of advice for President Trump on Tuesday: “Resign.”

“He doesn’t take any of this seriously,” Kerry said at first when asked what his message would be if the president were siting in front of him. “He doesn’t have an ability to have that kind of conversation.”

When pressed, however, the former top diplomat said, “Resign,” to laughter and applause from the audience at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Trump had planned to attend the forum, but canceled the trip because of the partial government shutdown.

“Last time I went to Davos, the Fake News said I should not go there,” the president wrote Tuesday on Twitter. “This year, because of the Shutdown, I decided not to go, and the Fake News said I should be there. The fact is that the people understand the media better than the media understands them!”

Kerry, who lost his presidential bid in 2004, has delivered blistering criticism of the president in the past.

“We have a presidency which is off the rails,” Kerry said in September, adding that the country is in a “genuine Constitutional crisis.”

Around the same time, Kerry frustrated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo by holding private meetings with Iranian officials in an attempt to preserve the Obama administration’s Iran nuclear deal, which was scrapped by the Trump administration.

“What Secretary Kerry has done is unseemly and unprecedented,” Pompeo told reporters. “This is a former secretary of state engaged with the world’s largest state sponsor of terror. It’s inconsistent with what the foreign policy of the United States is as directed by this president, and it is beyond inappropriate for him to be engaged in this.”

