How John Krasinski got his wife Emily Blunt to say yes to 'A Quiet Place 2'

John Krasinski is back in the director's chair for the sequel to his supernatural thriller, "A Quiet Place Part 2," and stars alongside his wife Emily Blunt, who he called "the best working actress" and his greatest collaborator.

The writer, director, producer and lead actor stunned audiences two years ago with the sound design that ensnared viewers in a tense, at times breathlessly quiet viewing experience, as the Abbot family navigated chaos and deadly creatures.

Krasinski told "Good Morning America" he's "just here to deal out nightmares."

"Emily and I were genuinely overwhelmed by how much kindness and respect people gave us and so as corny as it sounds, this is a thank you note to the people would came out on the first one," he said of the decision to make the follow up film. "I couldn't do a movie that wasn't as organic and personal to me."

The father of two said, "The first movie -- as psycho as it sounds -- was a love letter to my kids and what I really felt about being a parent and this one is my dream for my kids. I hope that they are as brave and courageous and willing to be the people who light the candles in the middle of the dark so that's what this movie is all about."

Krasinski also hailed his wife's enthusiasm for signing on to be in the second movie.

"She was a tough sell. I thought I had an in," he said with a laugh, joking about being married to his co-star. "She said, 'Listen the first one was so personal to you, why don't you go write the script and if I can see that it's as personal I'll do it.' She read the first scene and she was like, 'I'm in' -- I was lucky to have her."

While the film is a nod to their family, Blunt has made it clear that their kids won't be seeing it any time soon -- "Emily says that the movie is PG-40," he said.

The trailer for the sequel gives a glimpse at an intense driving scene and stunt that Blunt got in one take without any rehearsal.

"I said, 'you know, you're going to hit this pedestrian and this car is going to cut you off then a bus is going to come at you at 40 miles an hour,' and I saw her face fall and thought, 'I think I just put my marriage on the line,'" he recalled. "Luckily she did it and she is the most amazing partner and collaborator I've ever had."

"I would love to do any project with her if she'll have me. We'll see if she allows me to direct her again, but I would love it," he continued. "After that scene she's like, nah, we'll take a break from putting me in cars and having buses come at me."

Krasinski said his wife is "without a doubt, in my opinion, the best actress working right now."

"More than that she's the smartest with script notes. She's the smartest with direction ideas and more importantly she is the cast and crew's favorite person on set," he added. "So she's a gift to have on set."

On top of his success with the budding film franchise, Krasinski said a different dream for his career has nearly come true -- hosting "Saturday Night Live."

"I'm having an existential conversation with my 8-year-old self every day," he said. "I was 8 years old when I found an old black and white TV in my parents' basement, snuck it under my bed and was watching basically every 'SNL' from [ages] 8 to 18 and I only told my mom this weekend at the premiere."

"I used to set my alarm at 11:30 and watch from 11:30 and 1," he revealed. "So to say it's a dream come true is an understatement."

"A Quiet Place Part 2" is in theaters nationwide on March 20.

