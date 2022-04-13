John Lee secures nominations for Hong Kong leadership race

·2 min read

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s former No. 2 official John Lee said Wednesday he had formally registered his candidacy in the election for the top job after securing 786 nominations to enter the race.

Lee, who resigned as chief secretary last week before declaring he would run for chief executive, is the only candidate formally entered so far for the May 8 vote. He is considered Beijing's favored candidate and a sign of the central government further tightening its control over the territory.

Lee’s 786 nominations are well over 50% of the 1,454-member Election Committee that will select the next chief executive. The nomination period ends Saturday and the committee will elect the winner by absolute majority.

“It is not easy, as I have been working very hard to explain to various members what my election platform will be like,” Lee told reporters.

He reiterated that he will focus on a results-oriented approach to solve problems, keeping Hong Kong competitive and setting a firm foundation for the development of Hong Kong.

Current Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam is not seeking a second term, following a rocky five years in power that spanned the COVID-19 pandemic, a crackdown on political freedoms and Beijing’s rapid and growing influence over the territory.

Hong Kong’s leader is chosen every five years, although the selection process is carefully orchestrated behind the scenes by Beijing. The four chief executives selected since Hong Kong’s handover have all been candidates seen as favored by Beijing.

Lee told reporters Tuesday that enacting Article 23 of the Basic Law — which stipulates that Hong Kong enacts its own security law — will be a “priority." Enacting such a law was temporarily shelved after mass protests against the government in 2003.

Hong Kong's own security law should prohibit acts of treason and the theft of state secrets, as well as other offences including secession, sedition and subversion.

Beijing in 2020 imposed its own national security law in Hong Kong. Lee is a staunch advocate of the national security law, which has been used against pro-democracy activists, supporters and media, diminishing freedoms promised to Hong Kong during Britain’s handover to China in 1997.

Lee, 64, rose in the civil service ranks after years in the police force. He previously said he was running for the No. 1 position out of his loyalty and love for Hong Kong, as well as a “sense of duty to the Hong Kong people.”

He also said loyalty was the “basic requirement” to run as a leader of the city — comments made after Hong Kong’s electoral laws were amended last year to ensure that only “patriots” loyal to Beijing can hold office.

The new Hong Kong leader will take office on July 1.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan sees 1,000 daily local COVID cases by end of month

    Taiwan expects daily domestic COVID-19 infections to top 1,000 a day by the end of the month, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung said on Tuesday, calling on people not to panic about a wave that is causing few serious cases. Taiwan has been a model for how to control the pandemic. Speaking on a Taiwanese radio station, Chen said daily cases could exceed 1,000 by the end of the April.

  • Blame Trump? Jury hears that defense at Capitol riot trial

    Mentions of Donald Trump have been rare at the first few trials for people charged with storming the U.S. Capitol, but that has changed: The latest Capitol riot defendant to go on trial is blaming his actions on the former president and his false claims about a stolen election. Dustin Byron Thompson, an Ohio man charged with stealing a coat rack from the Capitol, doesn't deny that he joined the mob on Jan. 6, 2021. Describing Trump as a man without scruples or integrity, defense attorney Samuel Shamansky said the former president engaged in a “sinister” plot to encourage Thompson and other supporters to “do his dirty work.”

  • 2023 Jeep Wagoneer, Grand Wagoneer gain L models, Hurricane I6 power

    The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer get new long-wheelbase models for 2023, allowing Jeep to take the fight directly to GM's full-size SUVs. Look out, Escalade

  • Nicholas Goldberg: Why I won't cheer as Germany ends its antiwar experiment

    Maybe it is inevitable that our WWII enemy will rejoin the militarized world. But it's a shame to see it happen.

  • Spiraling housing prices are an ‘intergenerational injustice’, says Canada’s deputy PM

    Chrystia Freeland, who also serves as the finance minister, says the issue is her top domestic concern amid affordability crisis Chrystia Freeland in Halifax on 12 April. Photograph: Canadian Press/REX/Shutterstock Canada’s finance minister has described the country’s out-of-control housing prices as an “intergenerational injustice”, as political leaders struggle to rein in a spiralling affordability crisis. Chrystia Freeland, who also serves as Canada’s deputy prime minister, said the issue is

  • Biden: Russia war a 'genocide,' trying to 'wipe out' Ukraine

    President Joe Biden said Russia's war in Ukraine amounted to "genocide,” accusing President Vladimir Putin of trying to “wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian." “Yes, I called it genocide," he told reporters in Iowa on Tuesday shortly before boarding Air Force One to return to Washington. “It’s become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian."

  • Wladimir Klitschko pleads for weapons in Ukraine: 'Cannot defend our country with our fists'

    Former Ukrainian boxer Wladimir Klitschkoheld, a two-time world heavyweight champion, said his country cannot defend itself without more weapons.

  • Hong Kong's John Lee says leadership bid 'not easy'

    Hardline former Hong Kong security chief John Lee submits his application in his bid to become the city's next leader. Lee, who oversaw the police response to huge democracy protests three years ago and its subsequent crackdown, is likely to run in a one-horse race. "It is not easy," the 64-year-old told reporters when asked if he thought the lack of challengers made his bid a simpler task.

  • Lucid unveils two variants of its Air Grand Touring EV

    The California-based EV startup is delivering two more luxury sedans.

  • Villarreal fuelled to Bayern win by Nagelsmann remark, says Moreno

    Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno said comments by Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann inspired the Spaniards to their shock 2-1 aggregate win over the German giants in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

  • U.S. government reduces presence in tormented megacity Shanghai amid COVID surge

    State Department order covers nonemergency U.S. government employees at the consulate in Shanghai and their family members. Consular officers will remain on duty.

  • Mega Millions results for 4/12/22. Did you match the April 12 winning lottery numbers?

    Here are the winning Mega Millions numbers and results for the $106 million lottery jackpot drawing on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

  • Shanghai vows punishment for COVID lockdown violators as cases hit 25,000

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The Chinese commercial capital of Shanghai warned on Wednesday that anyone who violates COVID-19 lockdown rules will be dealt with strictly, while also rallying people to defend their city as its tally of new cases rebounded to more than 25,000. The city police department spelled out the restrictions that most of the 25 million residents are facing and called on them to "fight the epidemic with one heart ... and work together for an early victory". The financial hub is under huge pressure to try to contain China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak since the coronavirus was first discovered in the city of Wuhan, some 800 km (500 miles) to the west, in late 2019.

  • U.S. says all ‘non-emergency government employees’ will be withdrawn from its Shanghai Consulate

    A foreign ministry spokesman defended China's handling of the outbreak and accused Washington of politicizing its evacuation.

  • Flooding, landslides kill at least 25 people in Philippines

    Heavy rains caused by a summer tropical depression killed at least 25 people in the central and southern Philippines, mostly due to landslides, officials said Monday. Twenty-two villagers died in landslides in four villages in Baybay city in central Leyte province on Sunday and Monday, city police chief Lt. Col. Joemen Collado said. At least six other people were reported missing in the landslides and a search was underway, he said.

  • Putin vows war will continue as Russian troops mount in east

    Russia vowed to continue its bloody offensive in Ukraine as the war neared its seventh week Wednesday, as President Vladimir Putin insisted the campaign was going as planned despite a major withdrawal and significant losses. Thwarted in their push toward the capital, Kyiv, Russian troops focused on the eastern region of Donbas, where Ukraine said it was investigating a claim that a poisonous substance had been dropped on its troops.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court to hear arguments on ballot boxes

    Wisconsin's Supreme Court was scheduled to hear arguments Wednesday in a case that will likely determine how extensively absentee ballot drop boxes can be used in the upcoming midterm election where the battleground state's Democratic governor and Republican U.S. senator are on the ballot. The court in February barred the use of drop boxes outside of election clerk offices for the April spring election where local offices such as mayor, city council and school board were decided. The fight is being closely watched as Republicans push to limit access to absentee ballots following President Joe Biden’s narrow win in Wisconsin over Donald Trump in 2020 by just under 21,000 votes.

  • Noted Chinese economist loses ailing mother to Shanghai Covid-19 test delay

    Noted Chinese economist Larry Hsien Ping Lang has lost his mother after Covid-19 restrictions in Shanghai caused her medical treatment to be delayed, highlighting the sometimes tragic consequences of the strict pandemic measures in force amid a spiralling Omicron outbreak. Lang said his 98-year old mother had waited four hours for a nucleic acid test result that was to grant her entry to a hospital emergency room in Shanghai to receive treatment for kidney disease. She did not survive the wait.

  • China delivers anti-aircraft missiles to Serbia

    Serbia had signed for the missiles in 2020 under a contract that also included the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation-made CH-92 armed drone.

  • CNN correspondent in Shanghai said authorities taped up his door to ensure he abided by the city's Covid lockdown regulations

    "If you thought Wuhan 2020 was bad, welcome to Shanghai 2022," said CNN's David Culver, who's living in Shanghai.