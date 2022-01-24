John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Are Selling Their Two NYC Penthouses for a Combined $18 Million

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are bidding adieu to not one but two properties in New York City. The couple purchased the penthouses in the same building with the intention of one day combining them into one duplex unit, but never got around to pulling the trigger. Now the singer-songwriter and model are listing the parcel for $18 million.

Teigen and Legend didn’t buy both units at once: They snapped up one for $9 million in 2018 and the other for $7.7 million in 2020. The properties are both located in Brewster Carriage House, a historic building that was once home to, you guessed it, a horse carriage company. The 150-year-old structure was converted into condos in 2012.

The living room

Once combined, the duplex penthouse will comprise about 6,100 interior square feet. Standout features include the kitchen, which is custom and fitted out with Miele appliances, as well as the white-oak floors throughout the home. There are three gas fireplaces in the penthouse, plus a wine refrigerator and heated flooring in the bathrooms.

The kitchen

Fine and great, but one of the biggest selling points is almost certainly the outdoor space, something that buyers are thinking of more than ever in the wake of 2020’s shelter-in-place orders. Thankfully, this property has a sprawling, 3,300-square-foot rooftop terrace for entertaining, complete with its own irrigation system and grill.

A lounge area

Why leave it all behind? Legend and Teigen are reportedly spending more time on the West Coast these days, and so a New York City project like this one no longer makes sense. The couple have certainly made moves in California as of late, selling their Beverly Hills home where Rihanna once lived for $16.8 million 2021 and snapping up a new mansion nearby for $17.5 million.

One of the bedrooms

Still, there’s a chance that the couple may return to the Big Apple in the near future. “I miss it all the time,” Legend told The Wall Street Journal. “New York is always going to be my favorite city.”

One of the bathrooms

The rooftop terrace

Another view of the terrace

