John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Snap Up a $5.1 Million West Hollywood Mansion

Hollywood power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are significantly expanding their real estate portfolio on both coasts. Earlier this year, they agreed to acquire the $8 million Manhattan penthouse that happens to lie immediately next door to the $9 million penthouse they already own. And last week, the banana bread and romaine lettuce-loving pair forked out another $5.1 million for a striking contemporary home in prime West Hollywood.

Built on speculation by developer Benjamin Illulian of Illulian Realty and just completed this year, the so-called “organic modern” structure—per the listing—has four beds and four baths in 3,440 square feet of living space. Beneath the wood-and-glass sheathed exterior is an open floorplan bathed in natural light, with honey-colored hardwood floors throughout. There are substantial living and dining areas, although perhaps the interior’s most impressive feature is the massive kitchen, with its sleek, European-inspired cabinetry and designer Miele appliances.

Other interior spaces include a private office and upstairs master suite with a private balcony, closet with custom built-ins and a bathroom offering dual vanities and thickly-veined marble countertops. There are also “floating” upstairs gardens with a built-in drip system for irrigation, plus a fully automated smart home system to control the home’s lights, audio and cameras from afar—perfect for busy jetsetters like Legend and Teigen.

While the property’s backyard isn’t particularly big, typical for homes in this tightly-packed area of town, it does include covered loggias for alfresco dining, a grassy lawn for Fido and a sparkling plunge pool with attached spa.

It remains unclear why Teigen and Legend acquired this particular property when they already own a much larger, more expensive home in the mountains above Beverly Hills— purchased for $14.1 million in 2016 and once owned by Rihanna—but it’s possible that the house will function as a sumptuous music studio for Legend, a live/work situation for both parties, or perhaps an elegant set for Teigen’s upcoming cooking show.

Benjamin Illulian of Keller Williams held the listing; Marshall Peck of Douglas Elliman repped Teigen and Legend.

Check out more pictures of the WeHo property below:

