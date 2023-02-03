John Legend Revealed The Really Sweet Meaning Behind The Name For His And Chrissy Teigen's New Baby, Esti
John and Chrissy welcomed their third child, a daughter named Esti Maxine, in January.
Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed their daughter on Jan. 13.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen welcomed daughter Esti Maxine last month
