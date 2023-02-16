John Legend shares 1st photo of his family of 5: ‘Best Valentine’s dates’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's family is looking sharp in their Valentine's Day attire.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, Legend shared a new family photo after he and Teigen welcomed their daughter, Esti, into the world in January.

In the sweet pic, everyone is wearing a touch of red and Teigen, who has red lipstick on, holds their baby girl while she stands beside Legend and their two older kids, Luna, 6, and Miles, 4.

Legend captioned the snap, "I had the best Valentine’s dates last night. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

One fan commented, "What a beautiful, talented and loving family! 😍👌💓🙏"

Another user wrote, "May GOD bless You and your Beautiful Family!"

"Beautiful family ❤️❤️❤️," a third fan echoed.

On Jan. 14, representatives for Teigen and Legend confirmed the birth of their third baby. Teigen shared the news herself on Jan. 19 when she posted a sweet picture of Luna and Miles looking at their new baby sister on Instagram.

The celebrity chef wrote, "She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕 Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes — we feel it all! X."

As for Esti's name, Legend told E! News that the name was initially Teigen's idea, but it also unintentionally paid homage to his great-grandmother, who was named Esther.

Before Legend became a dad of three, he appeared on Willie Geist’s "Sunday Sitdown" podcast in September and said that he and his family were "excited" to welcome a new baby into their lives after Teigen suffered a pregnancy loss in 2020.

"It's always a bit of cautious optimism, especially when you've lost one before, but we really feel excited," he said. "Our kids are excited, too, and it feels like we learned so much over the years through struggle and through the challenges that we face, and I think we've both grown so much, and we're ready for a new baby in our lives."

This article was originally published on TODAY.com