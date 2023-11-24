John Leguizamo roasts Univision’s ‘softball’ interview of Trump

Actor and comedian John Leguizamo roasted Univision’s recent interview with former President Trump Tuesday.

“I don’t know what’s more shocking, that Univision gave Trump a softball interview, or that Trump let a Latin guy into his house,” Leguizamo said on The Daily Show.

In the early November interview, Trump was asked questions about his support amongst Latin American voters, suggested he would use the government to investigate political opponents and defended his administration’s family separation policy at the southern border.

“When you hear that you’re going to be separated from your family, you don’t come,” Trump said in the Univision interview. “When you think you’re going to come into the United States with your family, you come. And we did for a period of time family separation, and others have, too, by the way.

Leguizamo heavily criticized what he said was a failure on the part of Univision to its Latino audience to “to fully report what a second Trump presidency could mean for them.”

“And the truth is, is that that s—- is mad [scary],” Leguizamo continued.

The New York Times has recently reported that the former president has expansive plans for cracking down on immigration in his second-term. These plans reportedly include mass deportations and large new detainment camps.

“President Trump and his campaign are singularly focused on beating Joe Biden and achieving victory next November,” Trump campaign advisers and Chris LaCivita said in response to reporting by the Times and The Washington Post on second-term plans for Trump. “While we understand fully the value of planning a transition back to the Oval Office, these press reports are largely unfounded and an unnecessary distraction from the work we are doing to defeat the most corrupt and incompetent president in what is the most consequential election in the history of our country.”

