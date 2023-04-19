John Leguizamo says he tips valets and waiters with $100 bills: 'This ain't the '70s. You can't tip them with $20.'

John Leguizamo in 2022. Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

When it comes to tipping, John Leguizamo is as generous as they come.

The actor, who currently stars in the sci-fi series "The Power," revealed in an interview with "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that he regularly carries $100 bills around with him to tip waiters and valets.

"Come on, this ain't the '70s," Leguizamo quipped. "You can't tip with $20 bills. People are going to throw that back at you."

"You've got to give back," he continued. "If people are giving you their best service, and you don't tip them? Come on, who are you? I'm not a cheapskate."

During his chat with "Good Morning America," the actor also discussed "The Power," a TV series adapted from the 2016 novel of the same name. Leguizamo plays Dr. Rob Lopez on the show, in which women develop the mystical ability to shoot electricity from their bodies.

"Can you imagine a world where women take over?" Leguizamo said. "It'd be a great place. So that's what this series is. Teenaged girls develop an organ through evolution to protect themselves, and it gives them electricity — static shock for some girls, nuclear blasts for other girls — and men are afraid. It's a great, scary, powerful series."

Besides "The Power," Leguizamo guest hosted "The Daily Show" for a week in March. The actor's stint proved to be the second-largest average viewership since the comedy news program switched to featuring guest hosts late last year after full-time host Trevor Noah left the show, according to The Wrap.

"It was wild, because now you become head of this whole department of 30 writers, producers," Leguizamo explained. "You go in there, you tell them what news stories you care about, and they write to that. And then you get to shape the show. I got make the guests all Latinx guests. The topics, I could pick topics. It's incredible power and the best writers you've ever worked with."

