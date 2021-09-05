John Lewis faces rebellion over ‘poverty wages’

John Lewis - DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP

The John Lewis Partnership faces staff unrest amid complaints of “poverty wages” and tensions over the suspension of bonuses as it attempts a radical turnaround.

Some John Lewis and Waitrose employees claimed they receive less than the “real living wage” of £9.50 per hour, or £10.85 in London, and have struggled financially as a result.

Disgruntled workers shared letters describing financial difficulties and have launched a open petition via the Organise platform urging the firm to review their rates. The campaign, which claims one in five John Lewis workers do not receive the real living wage has attracted nearly 30,000 signatories.

The real living wage is not an official figure but a campaign supported by charities and some employers. The left-leaning economic think-tank the Resolution Foundation supplies the campaign with calculations based on living costs.

The petition says: “The John Lewis Partnership prides itself (and sells itself) on being employee-owned, which is supposed to make it a fairer, more ethical business.

“There’s nothing fair or ethical about paying your employees less than a living wage. The Partnership must change this and pay all Partners what we deserve.”

John Lewis said the hourly rate for all non-management partners was £10.32, above the “real living wage”, for the majority of UK staff. Minimum rates of pay are on average 15pc higher then the official national minimum wage, a spokesman added. John Lewis has committed to raising the pay to at least the real living wage when it makes an annual profit of more than £200m.

The retailer is enduring turbulence as it closes stores and cuts costs. Chairman Dame Sharon White is attempting to restore profitability before it is required to refinance its multibillion-pound debts.

Its prized staff bonus was scrapped last year for the first time since 1953 and will not be reinstated until 2022 at the earliest.

The retailer is scheduled to report its half-year results next week. It warned in March that its performance would get even worse this financial year after it plunged to an annual loss of £517m, the first in its history.

The company, which owns John Lewis and Waitrose, is striving to turn its fortunes around under chairman Dame Sharon While.

It plans to be less reliant on its stuttering retail arm and bolster its financial services division. It announced it wanted to build 10,000 new homes in the next decade, with half being developed on its property including car parks.