John Lewis to give free English breakfasts and Sunday roasts to Christmas workers

John Lewis and Waitrose are offering free meals to workers over the Christmas period in an effort to attract staff and support squeezed households with the mounting cost of living.

The employee-owned company will offer English breakfasts and Sunday roasts between Oct 3 to Jan 6 to staff in shops and distribution centres, including agency workers.

It came as the mutual launched a hiring spree for more than 10,000 temporary Christmas staff, an increase of 3,000 roles since last year.

In August, Dame Sharon White, chairman of John Lewis Partnership, said the company had doubled its financial assistance fund – which allows workers to apply for grants and loans if they are struggling to pay bills – from £400,000 to £800,000.

She said the two sister businesses are having to “try to balance how we ensure our partners are able to cope with the cost of living whilst also thinking about the affordability of pay for the business”.

Britain is suffering the worst inflation crisis in 40 years as the country battles an income squeeze driven by rising food and energy bills.

John Lewis and Waitrose sites which have a kitchen and a cook will also serve vegetarian dishes and pasta, while free tea, coffee and fruit will be available throughout the day.

Food will be prepared using Waitrose ingredients where possible, a spokesman added.

Those working in locations with no kitchen will be given a choice of food including microwavable ready meals, salads and sandwiches.

Long distance lorry drivers will be able to order a packed lunch every day to take on the road.

There are 4,000 seasonal roles being advertised across 331 Waitrose shops, including supermarket assistants, night shift workers and delivery drivers.

A total of 2,000 temporary roles in 34 John Lewis stores are also opening, in addition to 4,000 temporary roles across the company's distribution network, including warehouse workers and drivers to support an expected increase in online orders.

It comes after Dame Sharon has warned that companies are struggling to hire with more vacancies available and far fewer people looking for work.

She called on the over-50s who retired during the pandemic to return back to work to tackle the labour shortage.

Andrew Murphy, chief operations officer, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming people across the country to grow our team and ensure we deliver a great Christmas for our customers.”