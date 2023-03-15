John Lewis hires turnaround expert in race to revive fortunes

Nish Kankiwala - John Lewis Partnership/PA

The owner of John Lewis has hired a cost-cutting turnaround expert as its first ever chief executive as chairman Dame Sharon White battles to revive the company's fortunes.

John Lewis Partnership, which also owns Waitrose, has appointed Nish Kankiwala, the former chief executive and chairman of Hovis to lead the group in a newly-created role.

Dame Sharon said she will work with Mr Kankiwala to ensure “the partnership thrives for another century”, adding that the appointment will allow her to focus on strategy and “big commercial choices”.

Mr Kankiwala, who has been a non-executive director of the John Lewis Partnership since 2021, has been described by industry insiders as a “tough leader” who is unlikely to shy away from cost-cutting.

It comes just weeks after the head of the John Lewis department stores abruptly stepped down in a sign of a wider shake-up at the helm. Pippa Wicks was one of Dame Sharon's first major hires when she took over as chairman in 2020, and was seen as central to her previous efforts for a turnaround.

Mr Kankiwala stepped down as chief executive of Hovis last year after joining as chairman in 2014. During his time he led a turnaround of the brand and sold it to private equity firm Endless.

He was president of Burger King’s international business for a year from 2004, during which time he was also credited for a turnaround. Mr Kankiwala headed up PepsiCo’s European division for a decade.

One industry insider who has worked with Mr Kankiwala, said he would likely take a “common sense” approach to running John Lewis.

They said: “He sorts things out, he fixes things up. He has a very, very charming personality. But then he can be really tough if he needs to be. Absolutely he wouldn't shy away from cost cutting.”

John Lewis said Dame Sharon would still be “fully accountable for all aspects of the Partnership’s performance, purpose and approach” after Mr Kankiwala steps into the chief executive post later this month.

Dame Sharon said: “Since joining the board in 2021, Nish has developed a deep understanding and appreciation of the partnership model and has provided counsel on our transformation. He will be able to supercharge this in his new role while protecting the partnership’s ethos.

“Nish and I will work closely to ensure the partnership thrives for another century. The new structure allows me to focus on the preservation of the partnership model and our distinctive character, on the strategy for the partnership and our big commercial choices. Nish will draw on his significant transformation experience to drive performance and profitability day to day.”

John Lewis is facing a battle to get shoppers back into its stores, with a study earlier this year suggesting the owner of the department store chain was on course to fall below Marks & Spencer in the rankings of Britain's largest retailers as soon as this year.

Clive Black, an analyst with Shore Capital, said: “John Lewis in the past decade has gone from being the best business in Britain to a case study in how not to engage in multiple turnarounds and so of course time is running out.”

Industry insiders raised doubts over Mr Kankiwala's retail experience, with one source raising concerns that his background in food and drink would not be enough to steer John Lewis through its turnaround.

However, those who had worked with him said he would be surrounding himself with industry experts and making “common sense decisions” on strategy.

Mounting cost pressures pushed the John Lewis Partnership to a £99m loss during the first half of its financial year. It will publish its full year results on Thursday.

Waitrose has been losing customers to rivals in recent months as shoppers flock to discounters Aldi and Lidl and a grocery price war gathers pace.

Its market share has fallen from 5pc to 4.7pc over the last 12 months, according to Kantar.

The Telegraph revealed earlier this month that Waitrose was cutting costs in an effort to free up cash to revamp its ageing stores.

A refresh of all its Waitrose stores would cost around £250m, sources said. It is currently executing a turnaround plan masterminded with American consultants Bain, who Mr Kankiwala worked with during his time at Hovis.