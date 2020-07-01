UK firms slash 10,000 jobs in two days in retail and aviation

Department store owner John Lewis is planning to cut jobs and stores in an effort to slash costs.

The firm joins at least six other large employers in cutting at least 10,000 jobs in High Street retailing and aviation, two sectors hardest hit by the lockdown.

John Lewis said it had too much space and must now reduce its store numbers.

It came as Topshop owner Arcadia and Harrods said they planned to cut as many as 1,180 jobs between them.

John Lewis's plans were first shared with staff at the company, which is owned by its employees. The number of stores and jobs which will go has yet to be decided.

Cuts could also include the smaller of its two head office buildings in London.

"The reality is that we have too much store space for the way people want to shop now and we have shared this with our Partners," the company said in a statement.

"As difficult as it is, it is highly unlikely we will reopen all our John Lewis stores. However, no decision has been made and any details would be shared with Partners first by the middle of July."

'Heavy heart'

The company is unlikely to pay its workers a bonus next year, it added.

The news was first reported by the Evening Standard, which obtained a copy of the memo to staff.

It follows a warning from the company in March that it could close shops, as a plunge in profits forced it to cut staff bonuses to their lowest level in almost 70 years.

Separately, Upper Crust owner SSP Group says up to 5,000 jobs could go across its UK outlets and head office, as it struggles with the reduction in passenger travel.

Analysis box by Emma Simpson, business correspondent

It's hard to keep up with the scale of job cuts and restructurings in retail and hospitality right now. In the last 24 hours alone, more than 2,000 job losses have been announced, from TM Lewin and furniture chain Harvey's to Harrods and head office jobs at Sir Philip Green's Arcadia group. That's on top of the 5,000 jobs under threat at Upper Crust's owner, SSP Group.

Businesses are being forced to cut costs dramatically to survive, so that inevitably means job losses. It also a sign that these businesses are not expecting any quick economic rebound. Instead, they're planning for tough times to continue.

There are likely to be thousands more to come in the weeks and months ahead. Even though non-essential shops have been open for more than two weeks now, with hospitality set to follow on Saturday, the scale of the latest job losses underlines the challenges these sectors are facing.

Aerospace giant Airbus says it plans to cut 15,000 jobs as it deals with the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

It will cut 1,700 jobs in the UK, along with thousands more in Germany, Spain and elsewhere.

EasyJet said on Tuesday it had begun consultations on plans to close bases at Stansted, Southend and Newcastle.

The Unite union said nearly 1,300 UK crew members faced losing their jobs, while pilots' union Balpa said it had been told by EasyJet that 727 of its UK-based pilots were also at risk of redundancy.

About 600 workers will lose their jobs after shirtmaker TM Lewin announced on Tuesday it will close all 66 of its UK shops.

Harrods said the "devastation in international travel" had meant it had lost "key customers"

John Lewis, which also owns Waitrose, launched a review of the business, which it said would involve "rightsizing" its stores across both brands.

The luxury retailer Harrods has announced it is cutting up to 680 jobs because of the impact of the coronavirus.

In an email to staff, managing director Michael Ward said Harrods was slashing up to 14% of its workforce of 4,800 people.

Lost customers

He wrote: "With a heavy heart, today I need to confirm that due to the ongoing impacts of this pandemic, we as a business will need to make reductions to our workforce."