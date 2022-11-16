John Mack Jr. found guilty of murder in death of Melinda Davis

John Mack Jr. makes a point from the witness stand Monday during his aggravated murder trial.

John Mack Jr. of Mansfield was found guilty today on all 17 felony counts, including aggravated murder, in the death of his ex-girlfriend Melinda Davis, whose beaten and bruised body was found in the trunk of her parked car at a Columbus apartment complex last year.

The jury deliberated 4½ hours before reaching its verdict.

Davis, 33, of Shelby, went missing on Feb. 25, 2021, after she reportedly went to Mack's house in the 500 block of Cliffside Drive to retrieve some personal items.

Davis' body was recovered on March 14, more than two weeks later, in the trunk of her car in an apartment complex parking lot on the western side of Columbus.

According to an autopsy, the case of death was blunt force trauma. She also suffered a broken neck.

Mack's trial began on Oct. 24 in Richland County Common Pleas Court before a jury of 12 women with Judge Brent Robinson presiding.

In addition to aggravated murder, the charges include murder, kidnapping, abduction, gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence and domestic violence.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: John Mack Jr. found guilty of murder in death of ex-girlfriend