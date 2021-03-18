John Magufuli: Tanzania's late president in his own words

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
A man reads a newspaper with a headline announcing the death of Tanzania&#39;s President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, on March 18, 2021.
A man reads a newspaper with a headline announcing the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli in Dar es Salaam, on March 18, 2021.

Tanzania's controversial President John Magufuli has died aged 61. The son of a peasant farmer rose to become president in 2015 and was praised for his no-nonsense approach. But he went on to gain international notoriety for his reaction to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of his views, in his own words.

On coronavirus:

"I want to thank Tanzanians of all faiths. We have been praying and fasting for God to save us from the pandemic that has afflicted our country and the world. But God has answered us. I believe, and I'm certain that many Tanzanians believe, that the corona disease has been eliminated by God," he told worshippers in a church in the capital, Dodoma in June 2020.

"Coronavirus, which is a devil, cannot survive in the body of Christ... It will burn instantly."

"We have had a number of viral diseases, including Aids and measles. Our economy must come first. It must not sleep… Life must go on... Countries [elsewhere] in Africa will be coming here to buy food in the years to come… they will be suffering because of shutting down their economy."

Tanzanian opposition politician Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad (L) by tapping his feet against theirs to avoid themselves from coronavirus in Zanzibar, Tanzania on March 03, 2020.
At the beginning of March 2020, Magufuli, left, greeted the vice-president of Zanzibar Seif Sharif Hamad with a foot tap as an alternative to shaking hands. Both have since died.

"We need to be careful because some of these donations to fight coronavirus could be used to transmit the virus. I want to urge you Tanzanians not to accept donations of masks, instead tell the donors to go and use them with their wives and children," he added.

"Our founding father was not someone to be directed to be told what to do… Those who devise these kinds of rules [lockdown] are used to making these directives that our founding father refused," Magufuli said, referring to Tanzania's first leader, Julius Nyerere's, habit of rejecting advice from Western nations.

"There are so many unbelievable things being done in this country. Either the imperialists have bought off the laboratory technicians, or they are not competent, which is not true," he said.

"So many times, I have insisted that not everything that you are given is good. There could be people being used, that equipment could be used… but it could also be sabotage because this is warfare," he said, about testing kits.

"It is possible this is another test but with God we will win. Let's not scare each other because we will not overcome. It's possible we have offended God or we're being tested and I'm urging that we stand by God... Religious leaders continue encouraging prayers, we will win. God cannot forsake this nation," he said on 19 February at the funeral of a presidential top aide.

On leadership

"I want you Tanzanians to believe that you have a real president, a real rock. I cannot be threatened and I am not threatened," Mr Magufuli said in March 2018.

On censorship

Tanzania&#39;s President John Magufuli pictured in August 2020
Tanzania's President John Magufuli pictured in August 2020

"I would like to tell media owners - be careful, watch it. If you think you have that kind of freedom, [it is] not to that extent," he said in 2017, reminding journalists of the new laws and a new code of conduct overseen by the information ministry.

On his upbringing

"Our home was grass-thatched, and like many boys I was assigned to herd cattle, as well as selling milk and fish to support my family... I know what it means to be poor. I will strive to help improve people's welfare," he said during his 2015 election campaign.

On his legacy

John Pombe Magufuli
John Pombe Magufuli

"One day you will remember me… I know one day you will remember me, not for bad things but for the good deeds... because I have sacrificed my life for the poor in Tanzania," he said in a video which resurfaced after his death.

Recommended Stories

  • Tanzanian President John Magufuli dies at 61

    Tanzanian President John Magufuli has died at the age of 61, BBC Africa reports citing a statement made by the vice president on state TV.Why it matters: The strongman president was re-elected in October in an election marred by crackdowns on critics. He was also perhaps the only world leader to reject coronavirus vaccines outright, falsely claiming they didn't work and that the country had already defeated the virus.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Magufuli's had disappeared from view over the past two weeks, leading to speculation that he had been hospitalized with coronavirus.Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in a televised statement that Magufuli died of a heart condition.Worth noting: Nicknamed "the Bulldozer," Magufuli initially won international praise following his election in 2015 for his efforts to combat corruption and develop infrastructure. More recently, he had drawn criticism for his Covid-denial and political repression.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • For Biden, questions about Cuomo grow harder to ignore

    President Joe Biden's relentless effort to avoid the day-to-day distractions of the political world is being put to the test by the growing calls for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign. The pressure on Biden grew dramatically last week when most of New York's congressional delegation, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, called on Cuomo to step aside. The governor has remained defiant and kept up his prominent role this week on the White House’s call with governors regarding the pandemic.

  • Tanzania's Hassan to make history as first female president

    Samia Suluhu Hassan is a soft-spoken, Muslim woman thrust from the obscure role of vice president to become Tanzania's first female leader after John Magufuli's sudden death.

  • North Korea Cautions Biden Administration to Avoid 'Causing a Stink' After Pyongyang Outreach Attempt

    After the Biden administration launched attempts to reach out to Pyongyang, North Korea, the country has warned the U.S. against “causing a stink.”

  • Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has died at 61

    President John Magufuli of Tanzania, a prominent COVID-19 skeptic in Africa whose populist rule often cast his East African country in a harsh international spotlight, has died. Magufuli’s death was announced on Wednesday by Vice President Samia Suluhu, who said the president died of heart failure. Magufuli was one of Africa’s most prominent deniers of COVID-19.

  • North Korea Says It’s Ghosting Endless Calls and Emails From Team Biden

    BRENDAN SMIALOWSKIForget about talks on anything between the U.S. and North Korea. That was the latest message from Pyongyang amid fears the North may soon test-fire a long-range missile capable of sending a nuclear warhead anywhere in the U.S.North Korea dashed the Biden administration’s hopes for fresh dialog with a broadside Thursday proclaiming absolutely no contact “can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy toward the DPRK [the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea].”The statement, in the name of Choe Son Hui, North Korea’s first vice foreign minister, said the U.S. had “tried to contact us since mid-February through several routes, including New York”—a reference to the North’s UN mission, often the easiest channel through which to get in touch.The Americans, she said, had “requested to contact us by sending emails and telephone messages”—“even the evening before the joint military drill” with the South Koreans “imploring us to respond to its request through a third country.”It was all for naught. Choe’s unequivocal response, carried in English by Pyongyang’s Korean Central News Agency, was dripping with scorn eerily similar to that of Kim Yo Jong, younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, mocking South Korea’s acquiescence to annual exercises. Between them, their statements appeared as a calculated one-two punch—first on Tuesday by Yo Jong mostly targeted at South Korea, then by Choe, the next highest woman in the North Korean hierarchy, at the U.S.Kim Jong Un’s Kid Sister Warns Biden Not to Make ‘a Stink’ With South Korean Exercise Drills“We don’t think there is a need to respond to the U.S. delaying-time trick again,” said Choe. “We will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future too.”Choe accused the White House and the departments of state, treasury and justice of having “reeled off a spate of rhetoric” about “additional sanctions and diplomatic incentives.” At the same time, she said, “the U.S. military keeps stealthily putting military threat to us and is committing spying acts against us with lots of reconnaissance assets”—a reference to flights by spy planes south of the demilitarized zone between the two Koreas—amid “aggression-minded joint military exercises targeting us.”The war games involving U.S. and South Korean command posts, not combat troops on the ground, wound up Thursday after nine days, but the statement left no doubt that the confrontation on the Korean peninsula was escalating sharply. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, meeting their opposite numbers in Seoul on their first visit as members of President Joe Biden’s new cabinet, both emphasized the mounting dangers of North Korea’s nukes and missiles.A sign of rising tensions was that U.S. officials have taken to calling for “denuclearization of North Korea” rather than “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula”—the wording of the statement signed by Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un at their summit in Singapore in June 2018. In a sign of differences between Washington and Seoul, South Korea’s Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said “denuclearization” of the peninsula was “correct.” The U.S. withdrew its nukes from South Korea some 30 years ago and the South does not produce them.The threat of North Korean missile tests consumed U.S. efforts to try to bring the dovish views of South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in in line with reports that North Korea was working feverishly to develop a long-range missile capable of carrying a nuclear warhead to targets anywhere in the U.S.North Korea also is believed to have been producing nuclear warheads and modernizing its fleet of submarines. The fear is that a North Korean submarine could fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile or SLBM from close to U.S. shores with greater accuracy than an ICBM or long-range ballistic missile fired thousands of miles away.Both Blinken and Austin larded their dialog in Korea with tough verbiage to persuade South Korea’s somewhat leftist government of the need to repair an alliance that became increasingly frayed during Donald Trump’s bromance with Kim.Blinken set the tone, calling the alliance “a linchpin for peace, security and prosperity”—familiar words that U.S. officials have been using for years. He and Austin, he said, would “reaffirm U.S. commitment to the alliance and build on it”—all to bring reluctant members of Moon’s government in line with U.S. thinking.The final communique, issued by both the U.S. and Korean sides in talks, was a masterpiece of diplomatic double-talk, papering over differences, all agreeing U.S. forces in South Korea “play a critical role.” The statement said North Korea “nuclear and ballistic missile issues” were “a priority” but failed to say what to do about them. The word “shared” showed up eight times—stressing “shared values” against “shared threats” with“a shared commitment to address and resolve these issues.”Beneath the level of formal statements, the U.S. and South Korea still disagree on how to approach North Korea. “Washington’s and Seoul’s leaderships must confront several unresolved policy differences to establish not only a coordinated North Korea strategy, but also a more robust alliance,” said Mathew Ha of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies. “One major issue that could spark discord,” he said, “is the South Korean administration’s introduction of inter-Korean engagement programs and incentives to revive inter-Korean diplomacy.”Kim’s eagerness to conduct nuclear tests reflects the reality that “the fundamentals of North Korea are really not changing,” said Sidney Seiler, officer for North Korea at the National Intelligence Council. “North Korea has the long-term objective of normalizing its nuclear status” that is, gaining recognition as a nuclear power.Kim Jong Un Finally Offers His Response to U.S. Election: More NukesBy meeting Trump in summits in Singapore in 2018 and in Hanoi in 2019, said Seiler at a panel sponsored by the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, Kim “secured awareness in Washington that North Korea should be dealt with as an equal.” No way, he said, could North-South Korean relations improve “until North Korea gets serious about denuclearization.’North Korea is “gradually intensifying pressure” by threatening to use ICBMs, said Sue Mi Terry, formerly with the CIA, now a senior fellow at the center, but there would not be “a breakthrough in North-South Korean relations until there’s a breakthrough in U.S.-North Korea relations.”Victor Cha, who served on the National Security Council during the George W. Bush presidency and now runs the Korea program at CSIS, said clearly the North Koreans “have said they are no longer bound by the moratorium” of the Trump presidency while looking for “a way to get attention.”North Korea conducted its sixth, most recent underground nuclear test in September 2017 and test-fired an ICBM most recently two months later. The North test-fired numerous short and mid-range missiles before and after Trump met Kim for summits in Singapore in June 2018, in Hanoi in February 2019 and then four months later in the truce village of Panmunjom, but these were not seen as matters of great concern.Blinken, departing Thursday for a meeting with China’s Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi In Anchorage, was to appeal for Chinese cooperation in persuading North Korea to get rid of its nukes. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed “the threats from North Korea” would be “part of the discussion with the Chinese.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tanzania's 'Bulldozer' president and COVID-19 sceptic dies

    Tanzania's President John Magufuli, admired by followers for his hostility to corruption and waste but regarded by foes as an irascible authoritarian intolerant of dissent and sceptical about COVID-19, has died aged 61. Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan said on Wednesday he had died of heart illness, days after officials denied he had fallen ill amid rumours that he had contracted COVID-19. Mangufuli decried lockdowns, was sceptical of COVID-19 drugs and suggested vaccines may be part of a foreign plot to steal Africa's wealth.

  • Tanzania braces for uncertainty after the death of its president

    In the wake of the passing of its president, all eyes are on vice president Samia Hassan, whose task it will be to lead the country through precarious economic and political conditions.

  • Flair goes frugal as 737 MAX buyer plans European-style relaunch

    Canada's tiny Flair Airlines, which made headlines by handing Boeing a crucial order for 737 MAX jets last week, is forging growth plans inspired by the austerity that transformed Hungary's Wizz Air into one of Europe's largest carriers. Former Wizz executive Stephen Jones, brought in from Europe to run Flair last year, said the Canadian company had grabbed planes at "a great price" to accelerate a relaunch based on the imported recipe of extreme cost discipline.

  • Arteta holds 'positive' Aubameyang talks, but captain not certain to return

    Mikel Arteta has held "positive" talks with Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang after dropping him for a breach of club discipline, but refused to guarantee the Gabon forward will get his place back against Olympiakos on Thursday.

  • Peru's Bolsonaro? The Opus Dei ultra-conservative who would kick out Odebrecht

    Peru's Rafael López Aliaga, an ultra-conservative member of Opus Dei who practices celibacy and says he wears a sackcloth to keep his physical desires in check, has a serious shot at becoming the Andean country's next president. The 60-year-old has jumped in recent opinion polls ahead of the April 11 first round vote, and is firmly within a cluster of contenders who could force a second round run-off with populist front-runner Yonhy Lescano. López Aliaga, a financier and rail magnate, said his first action as president would be to expel Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht, at the center of graft probes around the region that have dragged in a number of Peruvian ex-leaders.

  • 'Stingy men' take on Nigeria's dating etiquette

    Frustrations about the cost of dating have raised serious questions about romantic relationships.

  • Death of Tanzania's Magufuli draws sorrow but ire from some

    News of the death of Tanzania's President John Magufuli drew mixed reactions; sorrow from many but bitterness from a critic who said he suffered during the president's rule which he said shrank the country's democratic space. Magufuli, one of Africa's most prominent COVID-19 skeptics died of heart failure, Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan announced Wednesday night on national television. Hassan is expected to be sworn in to succeed Magufuli and complete his second five-year term which he had just started after winning elections late last year.

  • Will lockdown spending habits will continue post COVID?

    Lockdown has seen people buy their groceries from the comfort of their own home and replace a night at the theater with Netflix on the couch - and that's likely to continue post pandemic, according to a new report released Thursday (March 18) by McKinsey.The analysis is based on surveys of consumers in China, France, Germany, the UK, and the United States.Online grocery shopping was one big winner, with its share of total grocery spend doubling in some countries over the past year, rising to around 10% in the United States.McKinsey also found that older shoppers, once hesitant to use e-grocery shopping, were forced to do so out of necessity – and are likely to keep the habit after the pandemic.It's a similar story for at-home entertainment services, with more than 60% of consumers across the five countries saying they intended to maintain some subscriptions they started during lockdown.That could signal a longer term drop in demand for cinemas and theaters.Over one in five consumers surveyed said leisure travel was one of the top activities they were excited about restarting post-pandemic - but whether routes and prices they were used to will still be available is an unknown.McKinsey expects business travel to drop by 20% after the pandemic, pressuring airlines which previously subsidized leisure seats with profits from business class.While leisure travel demand will not drop, airlines may be forced to offer fewer direct routes, and bump up prices to recoup the shortfall from business.

  • House Call: Here’s How I’m Sleeping

    Putting the Z in zzz’sOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 13 Eco-Friendly Comforters Under $300

    What down-alternative, sustainably made dreams are made ofOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Britain's health minister rebuffs EU criticism on AstraZeneca vaccine exports

    Britain has a legal right to AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, which it helped to fund and develop, health minister Matt Hancock on Wednesday, in a sharp rebuke to criticism from the European Union that Britain has not been exporting the shots. European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen earlier threatened to ban exports of COVID-19 vaccines to Britain to safeguard scarce doses for its own citizens, airing frustration over a lack of deliveries from AstraZeneca in Britain.

  • Why Joe Biden’s press conference reluctance has been a blessing, despite a nagging press

    Analysis: The president is often the least informed principal in the room at any given meeting — and that’s how it should be, US political correspondent Griffin Connolly writes

  • Officials: Violent extremists pose 'elevated threat' to US

    Violent extremists motivated by a range of political grievances and racial biases pose an “elevated threat” to the United States, officials said Wednesday in an unclassified intelligence report released more than two months after a mob of insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol. The blunt assessment echoes warnings made in recent weeks by U.S. officials, including FBI Director Christopher Wray, who testified this month that the threat from domestic violent extremism was “metastasizing” across the country. Attorney General Merrick Garland has also described it as a top priority as his Justice Department works to prosecute hundreds of people who made their way into the Capitol as Congress was gathering on Jan. 6 to certify Joe Biden's election victory.