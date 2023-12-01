John Malkovich starring in movie 'Opus' filming in Pojoaque

Nov. 30—Horror movie Opus starring John Malkovich and Ayo Edebiri started filming earlier this month on private property in the Pojoaque area.

The New Mexico Film Office offered few details about the plot of the film, financed and produced by A24. A news release from the agency described the storyline as "an iconic pop star's return following his decades-long disappearance."

"The plan is for most of the move to be shot here," said Josh Bachove, the film's producer.

Bachove also produced the Showtime comedy series The Curse, which started streaming Nov. 10. The series, starring Emma Stone, was filmed in the second half of 2022 in Santa Fe and Española.

Bachove and Jennifer LaBar-Tapia, commissioner of the Santa Fe Film Office, first scouted the Pojoaque property being used for Opus when they were searching for sites to shoot The Curse.

"We looked at the location for The Curse but it didn't work out," LaBar-Tapia said.

Bachove returned to the area for Opus.

"It's a great place to shoot," he said.

Along with Edebiri and Malkovich, Opus stars Murray Bartlett, Amber Midthunder, Stephanie Suganami, Young Mazino, Tatanka Means and Juliette Lewis. Edebiri received an Emmy nomination for the FX series The Bear.

Opus is the first feature film for director Mark Anthony Green, who previously directed the comedy short Trapeze.

Filming will continue through December.