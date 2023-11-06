John Mayer Announces Candiace Dillard Bassett Has Won Song of the Year

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais presents the nominees for Song of the Year, which includes Candiace Dillard Bassett for Drive Back, Lisa Barlow for her rendition of Away in a Manger, Scheana Shay for her Bravo classic Good as Gold, Drew Sidora for Throw Us Away and Erika Jayne for her turn at O, Holy Night. John Mayer surprises the audience by announcing that the winner for Song of the Year goes to Candiace Dillard Bassett!

