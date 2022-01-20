John Mayer funded private flight to transport Bob Saget's body from Florida to California

John Mayer efforted and paid for a private jet to transport his close friend Bob Saget's body from Florida to California after his unexpected death.

His act of generosity for Saget, who was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida on January 9, was not his first – and likely not his last. Mayer joined comedian Jeff Ross, who was also close to Saget, last week as they livestreamed their emotional journey of bringing the late comedian's car home from the airport following his death.

The conversation got emotional at times as Mayer and Ross reflected on their friend, with Ross quickly cracking a joke every time it seemed like Mayer was about to cry behind the wheel. The singer opened by stating how difficult it is to talk about what Saget meant to him given the knowledge that he was beloved by and made an impact on so many others.

Just days ago, Mayer helped design a sweatshirt in honor of Saget. All proceeds from sales will go to SRF Cure, a Scleroderma research foundation near and dear to Saget, whose sister died of Scleroderma years ago.

"Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart. That's why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive," Mayer wrote on his social media accounts.

Similarly, Saget's "Full House" co-star Candace Cameron Bure designed a sweatshirt that says, "Love like Jesus, Hug like Bob Saget." Proceeds will also go to SRF Cure.

Saget's widow Kelly Rizzo spoke about Saget's warm embraces he's being remembered for in her first interviews following his death on "Good Morning America" and "Today" on Wednesday.

"People went crazy for it. This one's special because if you knew Bob you knew he gave the best hugs. It was like a very deep meaningful hugs and then he would rest your head on his shoulder," she said of Bure's design.

Rizzo also commended Saget's "Full House" co-stars for their support during such a difficult time.

"Every single one of them has been so kind and supportive. They've been there every step of the way and they just assured me that they'll be there for me and I know that would make Bob very happy," she said.

"He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and quite frankly, anyone that he met and spent any time with at all, he told them that he loved them endlessly and tirelessly," Rizzo added of her late husband on the "Today" show . "That was his entire message. If you knew Bob and he loved you, you knew it. There was never any doubt in your mind."

She continued: "Even at his memorial , there were a lot of people there and every single person was like ‘Oh I talked to Bob last week.' How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everyone that he loved them?"

Speaking to Hoda Kotb, Rizzo revealed that her final text exchange with her husband was "all love."

"I’m just very grateful that it was all ‘I love you so much,’" she said. "I think I said ‘I love you dearly’ and then he said ‘I love you endlessly’ and then he said ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ It was just all love."

Rizzo had to take a moment to wipe away tears as she discussed how Saget would always try to take the first flight home after a show just to get back to her and their life together.

"He valued every single second that we had together," Rizzo continued. "That’s why this is so heartbreaking, but at the same time, I know that every single second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest. There was nothing left unsaid."