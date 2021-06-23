John McAfee, antivirus software entrepreneur, found dead after extradition to U.S. cleared

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

John McAfee, the antivirus software entrepreneur who faced extradition from Spain to the U.S. on tax-related criminal charges, was found dead, according to local reports.

According to Spanish outlet El Mundo, attempts were made to resuscitate McAfee, who was arrested at an airport in Barcelona last October.

A government official told The Associated Press McAfee had been found dead inside his cell. Authorities said the cause of death was being investigated.

Earlier in the day, Spain’s National Court approved the extradition of McAfee to the U.S., where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carry a prison sentence of up to 30 years.

Big Tech: Mounting pressure coming from Biden and Congress

Peloton: Exercise machine maker reportedly working on digital heart rate wearable device

Tennessee prosecutors charged 75-year-old McAfee with evading taxes after failing to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

The charges refer to the three fiscal years from 2016 to 2018, according to the Spanish court's ruling on Wednesday.

McAfee made his name and fortune by building a cybersecurity empire at then-McAfee Associates only to resign in 1994. In 2010, tech giant Intel acquired McAfee in a deal worth $7.68 billion.

In 2012, he was named by Belize authorities as a "'person of interest" in the murder of his neighbor. Showtime aired the documentary "Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee" in 2016 about his time in Belize.

A description of the documentary describes how McAfee "goes off the grid to live in Belize, building a compound and harem, becoming a drug lord and developing an armed security force to guard himself against the police until he is a suspect in his neighbor's murder and must make a great escape."

During a 2015 interview with USA TODAY, McAfee said he had spent much of the previous year escaping assassins he claimed were sent from Belize. He had since been living with his wife, Janice, in Lexington, Tennessee.

"This is a new phase in my life – getting back to building things," McAfee says.

Jon Swartz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) any time day or night, or chat online.

Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: McAfee founder found dead after Spanish court approves extradition

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'What planet' are they on? Judge blasts Republicans for downplaying attack on U.S. Capitol

    A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday harshly criticized Republican lawmakers for downplaying the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, questioning "what planet" they are living on. Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol that day in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 480 people have been arrested on charges linked to the attack.

  • 'Historic' heat wave takes aim at Pacific Northwest

    The U.S. Pacific Northwest could experience a historic heat wave in the coming days that has the potential to shatter long-standing temperature records, strain power grids and endanger vulnerable residents, forecasters said on Wednesday. A high-pressure dome was building over the upper northwest and Canada, the National Weather Service said, similar to the atmospheric conditions that punished California and U.S. Southwestern states last week. "This will be setting the stage for the beginning of a potential historic heat wave for the Northwest this weekend," the weather service said in issuing excessive heat watches for parts of California, Oregon and Washington state.

  • Top U.S. general hits back at right-wing uproar over racism teachings

    The United States' top military officer on Wednesday hit back against a growing conservative movement opposed to teaching certain theories about racism at educational institutions, saying military university graduates should be "open-minded and be widely read." The remarks to Congress by Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, did not endorse critical race theory but strongly condemned a drumbeat by Republican lawmakers and pundits against it being taught. "What is wrong with understanding -- having some situational understanding -- about the country for which we are here to defend?"

  • Defying 'defund police' calls, Democrat Adams leads NYC mayor's race

    For months, as New York City faced a growing spate of shootings, mayoral candidate Eric Adams delivered the same line at one campaign event after another: "The prerequisite for prosperity is public safety." Adams' message, which included a vow to beef up subway patrols, appears to have resonated with a broad swath of New Yorkers as the United States' most populous city undertakes a tough recovery from the coronavirus pandemic and confronts deep challenges including wealth inequality and police accountability. In initial results from Tuesday's Democratic primary election, Adams was the first choice on more than 31% of in-person ballots.

  • First rioter tried for US Capitol attack gets probation instead of prison time

    Anna Morgan-Lloyd was sentenced to three years’ probation; the judge other defendants not to expect the same punishment Trump supporters breach the US Capitol as teargas fills the corridor. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images A federal judge sentenced a Capitol rioter to probation, not prison time, after she made an emotional apology to “the American people” for participating in “a savage display of violence”. Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49 year-old Donald Trump supporter from Indiana, was the first

  • John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

    Fred Dufour/AFP via GettySoftware magnate John McAfee was found dead Wednesday afternoon in a Spanish prison cell just hours after the Spanish High Court authorized his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges. McAfee was 75.According to Spanish newspaper El Mundo, which cited a statement from the Catalan Departamento de Justicia confirming the death, attempts by jail staff to resuscitate McAfee were unsuccessful. Reuters confirmed the department’s statement, which said the death

  • Eisai's drug for Alzheimer's with Biogen gets breakthrough status in U.S

    The drug works in a similar manner to Biogen's Aduhelm, which was approved earlier this month. It removes sticky deposits of a protein called amyloid beta from the brains of patients in the earlier stages of Alzheimer's in order to stave off its impact, including memory loss and the inability to take care of oneself.

  • U.S. software mogul John McAfee dies by hanging in Spanish prison -lawyer says

    BARCELONA (Reuters) -U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, his lawyer told Reuters. Known for his eccentric behaviour, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software, introducing his eponymous program in the 1980s. McAfee was arrested in the Barcelona airport then jailed there in October.

  • Controversial St. Croix refinery ceases operations given 'extreme financial constraints'

    Limetree Bay, a massive oil refinery in the Caribbean, announced Monday that it is ceasing operations following a number of catastrophic errors that rained oil droplets on St. Croix, sent residents to emergency rooms after noxious gas releases and raised fears among homeowners that their drinking water was laced with toxic chemicals. The plant, which had closed a decade ago under a previous owner after toxic spills helped push it into bankruptcy, was plagued with problems from the start after th

  • Pc who Tasered ex-footballer Dalian Atkinson found guilty of manslaughter

    Pc Benjamin Monk was cleared of murder by jurors who are still considering an assault charge against another officer.

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.By the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “Redneck Rave,” one

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Investigation underway after shooting in Roseville

    Officers are investigating a shooting in Roseville on Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Douglas Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect fled in a vehicle and is still outstanding, Roseville police said. He is described as 5o years old, bald and wearing a black hoodie. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • Man accused of raping parole officer at gunpoint during check-in, Tennessee cops say

    The alleged assault occurred at the man’s apartment, according to police.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Alleged murderer of former Florida state senator’s son caught by U.S. marshals, police say

    The death of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell’s son was the result of a love triangle with a twist, according to state prosecutors: The woman who shot him was the jilted ex-girlfriend of a woman who spent the night in Jason Campbell’s bed.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.