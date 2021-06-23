John McAfee, Antivirus Software Pioneer, Found Dead in Prison

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Monica Greig and Kartikay Mehrotra
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- John McAfee, the creator of the eponymous antivirus software, was found dead Wednesday in prison outside Barcelona, according to the Associated Press. He was 75.

In recent years, McAfee became a prominent booster of cryptocurrencies, ran unsuccessfully for U.S. president, had numerous run-ins with the law and traded in extreme conspiracy theories.

McAfee was discovered dead in his prison cell hours after Spain’s National Court approved his extradition to the U.S. over multiple tax fraud charges. Security personnel at the Brians 2 prison in northeast Spain tried but failed to revive him, the Associated Press reported, citing a statement from the region’s government.

McAfee had been in Spanish custody since October on a June 2020 U.S. indictment in which he was charged with failing to file four years of tax returns while concealing assets. Then in March, he was indicted and accused of fraud and money laundering over his use of social media to promote cryptocurrencies, which prosecutors said generated $13 million in illicit gains for McAfee and a co-conspirator.

The Justice Department declined to comment and a spokeswoman referred questions to Spanish authorities.

Before his legal turmoil, McAfee was a pioneer of the cybersecurity industry. He founded McAfee Corp. in 1987 in Santa Clara, California, and led the company as it dominated the market for antivirus protection of personal computers. Half of all Fortune 100 companies were using his software during that time. McAfee resigned in 1994. Decades later he told the South China Morning Post that running the company no longer was fun as it grew to a huge corporation with thousands of employees.

Intel Corp. bought the company in 2010 and later rebranded all McAfee products as Intel Security. After his name was removed, McAfee told the BBC, “I am now everlastingly grateful to Intel for freeing me from this terrible association with the worst software on the planet.”

McAfee relocated to Belize in 2008 after his $100 million fortune was reduced to $4 million following a series of failed investments in property, real estate and bonds. There he had one of his biggest conflicts with authorities in 2012 after the killing of a neighbor, Gregory Faull, a 52-year-old contractor and Florida native. McAfee’s home on the island of Ambergris Caye was searched after Faull was shot to death and police said they wanted to question him as part of a murder investigation.

He then sought asylum in Guatemala in 2012, claiming he wasn’t on the run from authorities in Belize. He turned to social media and public interviews to salvage his reputation, sending updates to Wired magazine, allowing two reporters from Vice magazine to accompany him and posting missives to his own website. He discussed eluding police by burying himself in sand with a cardboard box and changing his appearance.

McAfee was expelled from Guatemala and arrived in Miami in December 2012. In an interview with Bloomberg News the day of his departure, McAfee, then 67, said he was being forced out of Belize, but was “perfectly happy with the decision.” He apologized to Guatemala’s then-president for putting him in “a slippery position.” He was later ordered by a Florida judge to pay more than $25 million to Faull’s estate.

In 2016, McAfee announced a run as a presidential candidate for the Libertarian Party, campaigning on a privacy-focused platform that included pushing for the government to create a cybersecurity defense strategy. The party’s nomination was won by former New Mexico Governor Gary Johnson.

By 2017, McAfee jumped on the Bitcoin bandwagon as chief executive officer of MGT Capital Investments Inc. He’d promised to turn the former video game operation into a profitable cybersecurity firm by ramping up its Bitcoin mining business. He stepped down later that year to become the CEO of a cryptocurrency company, Luxcore.

Part of his cryptocurrency venture included charging more than $105,000 per tweet to promote initial coin offerings. McAfee later told his Twitter followers he’d been forced to “go dark” on social media after receiving unspecified “threats” from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

During the period from 2014 to 2018 McAfee failed to file U.S. tax returns, according to a federal indictment. After eluding law enforcement, he was arrested and detained last October in Spain. From prison, McAfee was able to use Twitter to continue promoting cryptocurrencies, but also to share his experience. In April, he tweeted: “this has been the most trying period in my life.” At that point, he had been in the Catalonian prison for six months.

In November 2019, McAfee took to Twitter to show off his latest tattoo on his right bicep. It read, ‘$WHACKD.’ In a related tweet, he wrote: “Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: “We’re coming for you McAfee! We’re going to kill yourself”. I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn’t. I was whackd. Check my right arm.”

Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia reported that McAfee appeared to have died by suicide, citing a statement from the regional Department of Justice of Catalonia, where he was being held.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The bright (and very dark) John McAfee that I got to know

    During three separate visits with McAfee on the road in Oregon, Tennessee, and Alabama, this reporter spent more than 20 hours listening to the musings, rants, lies, paranoid delusions, and often brilliant insights of a man who seemed to be playing an elaborate hoax on the rest of the world.

  • Dwindling U.S. Crude Hub Stocks Seen Falling to Historical Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Crude oil inventories in America’s largest storage hub could fall to historically low levels by the end of September as the demand rebound continues to outpace production.Stockpiles in Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for West Texas Intermediate oil futures fell nearly 4 million barrels in the last two weeks, bringing inventories to the lowest since March of 2020 when the pandemic forced the country into lockdown. Analysts are estimating and traders are betting that supplies

  • China seeks probe into Canada's indigenous schools

    China called for an investigation into indigenous children's remains found at a former boarding school in Canada, sparking anger from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.Last month, the remains of over 200 children, some as young as three years old, were found at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.Senior Chinese UN official Jiang Duan told the Human Rights Council Tuesday China and its allies were calling for a "thorough and impartial investigation... to bring those responsible to justice, and offer full remedy to victims.""We are deeply concerned about the serious human rights violations against the indigenous people in Canada. Historically, Canada robbed the indigenous people of their land, killed them and eradicated their culture."Canada, which is currently locked in a trade dispute with Beijing, later delivered a joint statement calling for an investigation into China's alleged mass detention of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.Beijing denies all allegations of Uyghur abuse, and describes the Xinjiang camps as vocational training facilities to combat religious extremism.Condemning what he called China's "systemic abuse and human rights violations," Trudeau said a Canadian commission had worked to address its own mistreatment of indigenous peoples.He further asked quote, "Where is China's truth and reconciliation commission? ...Where is the openness that Canada has always shown and the responsibility that Canada has taken for the terrible mistakes of the past?"Canada's truth and reconciliation commission found in 2015 that its residential school system, which forcibly separated indigenous children from their families, constituted "cultural genocide."Meanwhile, United States Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday the U.S. would also begin investigating its own dark history of so-called Indian boarding schools, and work to uncover any children's remains.

  • Video shows Massachusetts collision mechanic taking hammers to vehicles

    The video obtained exclusively by 5 Investigates shows auto body shop owner Adam Haddad bashing customers' vehicles to inflict more damage and extract more from insurance companies.

  • U.S. tire industry harmed by Korea, Taiwan, Thailand tire imports -trade panel

    The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) said on Wednesday that U.S. manufacturers are "materially injured" by imports of passenger vehicle and light truck tires from Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. The ITC also found subsidized passenger tires from Vietnam injure domestic manufacturers. The U.S. Commerce Department as a result of the order "will issue antidumping duty orders on imports of these products from Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand, and a countervailing duty order on imports of these products from Vietnam," the ITC said.

  • JPMorgan Leads Banks Set to Return $142 Billion to Shareholders

    (Bloomberg) -- The biggest U.S. banks, led by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., are expected to pay out $142 billion in capital to shareholders after clearing this year’s stress tests.One year after the Federal Reserve capped stock buybacks and dividends, the central bank is poised to lift remaining Covid-19 restrictions for lenders that perform well on this year’s exams when results are announced Thursday.All six of the biggest U.S. banks -- a group that also includes Citigroup In

  • Chief fires Miami’s most powerful police couple. They vow to fight for their jobs

    Two of Miami’s top-ranked police officers — a couple with almost a half-century of combined law enforcement experience and personnel jackets brimming with commendations and promotions — were fired Tuesday for not being truthful about an accident involving a city-issued SUV, said Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo.

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Cows escape slaughterhouse, stampede through California neighborhood

    Forty cows escaped from a meatpacking facility when a gate was accidentally left open. One person was injured in the stampede.

  • Videos show a herd of cows stampeding through Los Angeles as people try to lasso them after they broke free from a nearby slaughterhouse

    40 cows raced through a Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday night, evading capture as police officers tried to lasso the animals.

  • Investigation underway after shooting in Roseville

    Officers are investigating a shooting in Roseville on Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. on the 3000 block of Douglas Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found one person with life-threatening injuries, police said. The suspect fled in a vehicle and is still outstanding, Roseville police said. He is described as 5o years old, bald and wearing a black hoodie. This is a developing story. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • Alleged murderer of former Florida state senator’s son caught by U.S. marshals, police say

    The death of former state Sen. Daphne Campbell’s son was the result of a love triangle with a twist, according to state prosecutors: The woman who shot him was the jilted ex-girlfriend of a woman who spent the night in Jason Campbell’s bed.

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • Police: Teen girl fights off attacker during Sunnyvale burglary

    Police say the mother woke up to find the suspect straddling her with a knife to her throat early Saturday morning.

  • Live updates: National media weighs in on SC Murdaugh murders; speculation runs wild

    A former FBI agent recently talked about how the Murdaugh double homicide investigation is going.

  • Man who went viral for courtroom defense found guilty of double murder, attempted murder

    Ronnie Oneal III, who went viral for his fiery opening statements in a Florida courtroom while acting as his own defense attorney, has been found guilty of the March 2018 murders of his disabled young daughter, Ron’Niveya Oneal, and her mother, Kenyatta Barron. Oneal, 32, was also found guilty of the attempted first-degree murder of his son, Ronnie, 11, who took the witness stand against his father, telling him, “You stabbed me,” in his testimony.

  • Texas Grandmother Slain While Waiting For An Early Morning Gym Class In What Police Say Was Robbery Gone Wrong

    A 62-year-old Texas grandmother was gunned down in front of a gym in what authorities have described as an attempted robbery gone wrong, and now her loved ones are pleading for the public’s help to identify her killers. Elsa Mikeska was ambushed Thursday in the parking lot of Life Fit Personal Fitness Studio in Houston. She was on her way to a 5:00 a.m. fitness class when at 4:50 a.m., an unidentified man parked his vehicle near the victim’s car, according to ABC 13. Two passengers exited the SU

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.