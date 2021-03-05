John McAfee charged with fraud over cryptocurrency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John McAfee
John McAfee

Businessman John McAfee, creator of the McAfee anti-virus software, has been charged in the US with conspiracy to commit fraud and money laundering.

Mr McAfee and his bodyguard Jimmy Gale Watson Jr are accused of promoting cryptocurrencies to Mr McAfee's large Twitter following to inflate prices.

The currencies were then allegedly sold, making the pair $13m (£9.4m), prosecutors said.

The men have not commented on the charges.

Mr McAfee is currently being detained in Spain in relation to separate criminal charges relating to tax, which he denies.

Mr Watson was arrested on Thursday night.

Under the charges filed in the Manhattan federal court in New York, the pair are accused of buying the crypto-currency assets before promoting them on Twitter, where Mr McAfee has more than one million followers.

They would then sell the assets as soon as Mr McAfee's endorsements saw prices rise, according to the US Department of Justice and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

That amounted to having "exploited a widely used social media platform and enthusiasm among investors in the emerging cryptocurrency market to make millions through lies and deception," US Attorney in Manhattan Audrey Strauss said.

Recommended Stories

  • White House: Biden believes U.S. authorizations for military force need updating

    U.S. President Joe Biden believes that authorizations for the use of military force that have been used to justify U.S. attacks on overseas targets should be re-examined, the White House said on Friday. Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Senator Todd Young introduced legislation this week to repeal the 1991 and 2002 Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMF) against Iraq, citing the “strong partnership” between Washington and the government in Baghdad. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Biden wanted to work with Kaine on the issue.

  • Former Trump appointee charged in Capitol riot wants jail cell without 'cockroaches crawling everywhere'

    The FBI said in court documents that Klein can be seen on video taken during the siege resisting police officers and assaulting them with a riot shield.

  • SNP accused of spending thousands on Alex Salmond court fight after lawyer 'plough on' defeat warning

    Nicola Sturgeon's government spent tens of thousands of pounds fighting Alex Salmond's judicial review after its lawyers challenged her whether she wanted to "plough on regardless" of their warnings he would win, it has been alleged. Legal advice published by the Scottish Government showed Roddy Dunlop QC and Christine O'Neill said they were "perilously close" to being unable to mount a defence and had seriously considered withdrawing from the case. They said they were "firmly of the view" Mr Salmond would succeed on at least one of his challenges to the government's investigation into sexual misconduct claims against him following a catalogue of disastrous failures by the civil service in disclosing evidence. The pair said that their previous advice that the case should be conceded on a narrow, technical point "has already been said, and discounted" and the decision to proceed "had been taken by very experienced legal and political minds." But they concluded: "Given the potential for harm we simply wish all concerned – and we include the First Minister in this – to be absolutely certain that they wish us to plough on regardless notwithstanding the concerns which we have outlined." They warned that Mr Salmond was adopting a "scorched earth" approach to the action, heedless of the harm he caused others, and Ms Sturgeon knew she was "in the crosshairs." The joint note was written on Dec 17, 2018 but Mr Salmond's allies last night told the Telegraph that the Scottish Government had started an expensive 'Commission and Diligence' process in the court fight only two days later. They estimated the three-day process would have cost the taxpayer around £150,000 at Christmas holiday legal rates. The Scottish Government did not collapse the case until the start of January, 2019.

  • Former Trump aide charged with beating a police officer with riot shield during siege of Capitol

    An aide to Donald Trump has been charged with storming the US Capitol building and beating a police officer with a stolen riot shield, according to a criminal complaint. Federico Klein, a former Trump campaign employee who worked at the State Department and had Top Secret security clearance, is the first member of the administration arrested in connection with the insurrection on January 6. The 42-year-old was arrested by the FBI in Virginia for charges including unlawful entry, violent and disorderly conduct, obstructing Congress and law enforcement, and assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon. Video footage alleges to show Mr Klein wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap and that he was “resisting officers, attempting to take items from officers, and assaulting officers with a riot shield.”

  • Police Release Footage of Suspect Who Beat 56-Year-Old Asian Man Near Subway

    For no apparent reason, the male suspect struck Soon in the face and continued to beat him even after he fell down. Soon sustained non-life-threatening head injuries and was brought to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition. The new surveillance video shows the suspect fleeing the scene and hopping a turnstile at the subway station.

  • Cisco Was Left Out of the 2020 Tech Rally. Why One Analyst Just Turned Upbeat.

    J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says the networking-equipment company will be a prime beneficiary from a pickup in IT spending this year.

  • Why 'vaccine passports' could be complicated to pull off in the U.S.

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Alexis Keenan discuss travel measures amid the pandemic.

  • Boris Johnson plans trip to India to tout Britain’s vaccine success and deepen trade relations

    Boris Johnson is planning a springtime trip to India to tout Britain’s vaccine success and push for progress on deepening trade relations after Brexit. The visit will be the Prime Minister’s first official overseas trip in a year after the Covid-19 pandemic has kept him at home. Mr Johnson had initially planned his Indian tour in January but that was cancelled as the emergence of Covid variants sent the country into lockdown again before Christmas. The visit will happen before the G7 meeting of world leaders in Cornwall in June, with Mr Johnson possibly flying out as early as next month. While specifics of the visit are still being worked up, Mr Johnson is expected to visit Delhi and possibly Pune, a sprawling city in the west of India. It is there that the Serum Institute – which has produced more than a billion shots of Covid-19 vaccines – is located. A visit would allow Mr Johnson to put the spotlight once again on an area of major UK Government success in the fight against the pandemic – the vaccine rollout. Tories hope their performance on that front – 40 per cent of the UK adult population has now had a jab – will bring a political boost for the May local elections. Whitehall is also working to line-up a string of trade wins that the Prime Minister can announce during his trip. Pursuing a free trade deal with India is one of the top priorities of Liz Truss, the International Trade Secretary, as she attempts to map out Britain’s post-Brexit trade policy. She is understood to be calling her Indian counterpart every week in an attempt to speed up talks, which are expected to go on throughout the year.

  • I found an old lien on my home from a past refinance. How do I get rid of it?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. When I signed papers on my last ELOC, I found out there is an old title lien from a past refinance. A forgotten lien can become quite the headache when trying to sell a home or refinance a mortgage.

  • Former Trump appointees say they’re still waiting on their vacation payouts

    Some former political appointees say they were promised lump-sum payouts and are now struggling to pay rent.

  • Adopted woman in NC learns biological dad is ‘Family Annihilator’ wanted by FBI

    William Bradford Bishop Jr. is wanted for the brutal murders of his family in Maryland. He hasn’t been seen since allegedly burying their bodies in North Carolina in 1976.

  • Kentucky man — and a motorcycle — found after 465-foot Grand Canyon fall, officials say

    He was reported as missing on Sunday.

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Cuomo apologizes, won't resign after misconduct allegations

    "I am not going to resign…”New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would not resign in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him by young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to "fully cooperate" with a review by the state's attorney general.“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it.” Cuomo maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately but acknowledged that it is "custom" for him to kiss and hug people in greeting."I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed and I get it, and I'm going to learn from it."Three women, including two former aides, have come forward recently to say that Cuomo had sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. Lindsey Boylan, who first came forward in December, said the unwanted advances included an unsolicited kiss on the lips in Cuomo's New York City office, which Cuomo denied.This scandal is actually the second one Cuomo’s contended with in recent weeks. The governor is also facing accusations of downplaying the true number of elderly nursing home residents killed by COVID-19, a claim which is now the subject of a federal investigation.

  • Tatum scores 27, Celtics outlast depleted Raptors 132-125

    Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, outlasting the short-handed Toronto Raptors 132-125 on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points. Coach Brad Stevens recently challenged his players to finish the final four games before the All-Star break strong after a stretch in which the Celtics lost nine of 14.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

    FBI claim defendant was employed by State Department and possessed Top Secret security clearance

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Myanmar crackdown on protests, widely filmed, sparks outrage

    Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response Thursday, a day after 38 people were killed. Videos showed security forces shooting a person at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators. Despite the shocking violence the day before, protesters returned to the streets Thursday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 takeover — and were met again with tear gas.

  • Trump’s Muslim Ban Left Thousands in Limbo—Biden Must Decide Their Fates

    c/o ACLUThe Biden administration this week will determine the fate of people who were impacted by the Muslim ban, which ultimately targeted a large number of African countries. Rescinding the ban was a critical step toward restarting our immigration system and providing equitable access to Black and brown immigrants. But what about the people who would have received visas during the past four years—some of whom spent their life savings on the process but were nevertheless denied simply because of a discriminatory ban? Trump created this catastrophe, but it’s now Biden’s responsibility to remedy it.In President Biden’s proclamation rescinding the ban, he directed the State Department to send him a report in 45 days. That deadline is Saturday. This report will advise on many things, including how to address Trump’s rampant denials of immigrant visas—that is, visas intended for people to come to the United States, become permanent residents, set down roots, and eventually become citizens.The Biden administration must do everything possible to undo the Trump administration’s harms, including reopening previously denied cases to fairly reassess their claims, waiving fees (especially for those who would have to pay a second time), expediting their cases, and ensuring people are not penalized for the previous administration’s visa denials. There are glimmers of this hope in Biden’s order, as these issues are explicitly outlined for consideration.Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Destroying These Americans’ Lives, Two Years OnThe critically unknown question is how the Biden administration will help people and their families who were denied opportunities through our diversity visa program. This program was codified in the Immigration Act of 1990 in an effort to ensure that people with fewer opportunities to come to the United States through other parts of our immigration system—like family relationships or employment—would have a chance to “win” the lottery, affording them a shot to become American. It helps to ensure that the U.S. continues to reflect the diversity of our world, and winning the “lottery” to become eligible often represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.In recent years, the program has predominantly benefited people from Africa and Asia due to the dearth of other immigration opportunities for people in those regions. That’s why, following Trump’s slander of people from African countries in reference to our immigration system, members of Congress and other leaders have prioritized this program in proposed immigration reforms, and Biden’s immigration bill would in fact raise the number of available diversity visas. These proposals, in part, acknowledge the racism in our systems, and the need to ensure opportunities for Africans, Muslims, African Muslims, and others who lack opportunities through our immigration system.From beginning to end, the countries listed under the Muslim ban completely overlapped with countries eligible for America’s diversity visa program. As a result, people who spent their life savings traveling with their partners and children—often through war zones—to embassies for interviews and processing found themselves ultimately denied because of Trump’s ban. Yemenis have been particularly impacted by Trump’s ban. Yemen is in the midst of war, which makes the physical process to get one’s visa approved arduous. It also makes leaving the country even more critical when such an opportunity is received.For example, Anwar “won” the diversity visa lottery. He then traveled through militant-controlled regions and checkpoints to get the documentation he needed. He had to travel to Djibouti with his family because there is no embassy in Yemen, borrow money from family and friends, and wait an extended period of time there, only to be informed that his visa was denied because of the Muslim ban. Anwar, his wife, and two children had an opportunity to come to the United States, leave the dangers of Yemen, and build a future as a family—until Trump ripped it away. Their fate hangs in the balance, along with many others in Yemen, other countries in the region, and African countries as well.It is now Biden’s decision as to whether Anwar, his family, and others like them will get back the opportunity they lost, this once-in-a lifetime chance that was destroyed by a president intent on discriminating against Black and brown immigrants. Biden must honor the invitation people were given by permitting them to come to the United States now. And that is just the start. People also deserve the opportunity and citizenship that the diversity visa would have given them.Biden made the end of the Muslim ban a Day One priority. Now, he must ensure that people like Anwar and his family get the golden tickets they were promised.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.