John McAfee found dead in Spanish prison cell

Tech tycoon John McAfee was found dead at the age of 75 in a Spanish prison cell Wednesday while awaiting extradition to the United States over tax evasion charges.

Spain's Department of Justice said multiple attempts to resuscitate the British American computer programmer and business magnate failed, according to Spanish outlet El Mundo.

Hours earlier, the country's National Court approved McAfee's extradition to the U.S., where he was wanted on tax-related criminal charges that carried a maximum prison sentence of 30 years.

The cause of McAfee's death was not immediately announced by authorities, but local media reported law enforcement officials who said evidence pointed to suicide.

McAfee, who was arrested in October at Barcelona's International Airport, was accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of making more than $23 million from the promotion of at least seven cryptocurrency initial coin offerings on his Twitter account without publicly disclosing his ownership in each one.

After his arrest, McAfee made a reference to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested in July 2019, was charged with sex trafficking and conspiracy for allegedly abusing girls as young as 14. He pleaded not guilty to the charges before he was found dead in his Manhattan prison cell in August of that year. His death was ruled as a suicide by the New York City medical examiner's office, but skeptics insist on questioning to circumstances of his death.

Before that, in 2019, McAfee was ordered to pay $25 million in a wrongful death lawsuit related to the killing of his former neighbor Gregory Faull in 2012. McAfee posted a statement to Twitter that said he was "never suspected of murder" by authorities and refused to pay.

The anti-virus software tycoon also ran to be the Libertarian Party presidential nominee in 2016.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Spanish Department of Justice but did not immediately receive a response.

