John McAfee’s Instagram posts ‘Q’ image minutes after his death is reported

John Bowden
·1 min read
John McAfee, creator of the famous commercial antivirus software McAfee, appears via videoconference during his extradition hearing at Audiencia Nacional court, in Madrid, Spain (EPA)
John McAfee, creator of the famous commercial antivirus software McAfee, appears via videoconference during his extradition hearing at Audiencia Nacional court, in Madrid, Spain (EPA)

An Instagram account belonging to cybersecurity entrepreneur John McAfee posted a plain image of the letter “Q,” an obvious reference to the “QAnon” conspiracy theory, on Wednesday minutes after it was reported by multiple news organizations that Mr McAfee had been found dead by suicide in his Spanish prison cell.

The post, which depicts a black, capital-letter “Q” on a white background, went up less than a half hour after English-language news services began reporting Mr McAfee’s death.

Mr McAfee’s death came after he received the news Wednesday that his extradition to the US had been granted, where he was set to face charges of tax evasion.

He faced a possible sentence of more than two decades in prison had be been convicted of the US tax charges, which stemmed from claims that he did not file tax returns between 2014 and 2018.

The QAnon conspiracy theory, which emerged under former President Trump’s term in the White House, speculated that the former president was waging a secret war against a global cabal of cannibalistic, Satan-worshipping pedophiles. The bizarre theory found believers among a sizable chunk of the former president’s fanbase throughout the 2020 election, and still remains prevalent today.

More to follow...

