John McAfee Launches World's First Private Cell Phone Data Service

NEW YORK, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Technology legend and two-time presidential candidate John McAfee has announced The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service, the first 4G data service to make connections to the network untraceable. McAfee is looking for members of the media interested in beta-testing the service, which is slated for global launch in September.

The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service uses eSIM technology that allows data connections on a smartphone without a physical SIM card. Users of supported phones connect to a special network for data services. This network is configured to use a range of technologies and techniques to provide an untrackable and untraceable connection. Service is data-only but will support VOIP and other IP based communication platforms.

At launch, The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service will support most of the latest flagship phones, including the Google Pixel 3 / 3 XL / 4Xl, Samsung Galaxy S20 / S20+ / Z Flip /Fold and the iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max / XS / XS Max / XR. Support for more phones will be added as eSIM technology gets added to mid-range and budget models.

To use the data network, all owners of a supported phone need to do is scan a QR code supplied when they purchase service. No personal information is required for sign-up and all service is prepaid with no contract. The service includes a free app available for both Android and iOS that further enhances data protection and privacy.

The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service is one component of a larger ecosystem, which also includes the Ghost cryptocurrency for private transactions and the GhostX Exchange for private cryptocurrency exchange. John McAfee explains that "the Ghost brand will encompass a range of practical, real world tools for people to protect our rights and take back our privacy. Privacy is a human right."

More information on The Ghost Cell Phone Data Service can be found at https://www.ghostbymcafee.com/ghostesim/. Members of the media interested in beta-testing the service should contact mcafeeghostphone@gmail.com for more information.

