John McAfee was once the face of cybersecurity. Then his life spiraled.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Kevin Collier
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

There was a time when John McAfee was mentioned alongside the names of the biggest tech pioneers of the 1980s and ʼ90s, with a fortune to match.

And in one major way, his name was more ubiquitous. His eponymous company, McAfee Corp., would become a household name thanks to its Windows-focused antivirus software. Founded in 1987, the company would go public five years later and remain one of the largest cybersecurity companies in the world. It made McAfee a household name.

But the years that followed would be the start of a tailspin that ended Wednesday when Spanish authorities announced that McAfee had died by suicide in a jail cell.

Seen by some on the fringes of the internet as a sort of cult hero, McAfee's credibility in the cybersecurity world had long since disappeared. And while he would make appearances at major events — I met him in Las Vegas in 2016 at the hacker conference DEF CON, where he declined an interview but invited me to a strip club — the security company that bore his name would spend years offering near identical responses to stories about him.

"Although John McAfee founded the company, he has not been associated with our company in any capacity for over 25 years," a company spokesperson said in an email. "That said, our thoughts go to his family and those close to him."

McAfee spent many of his final years chasing his appetites for drugs, guns, adventure, prostitutes and cryptocurrency — and wasn't shy in discussing his proclivities. He also was accused of sexual assault, labeled by Belizean authorities as a person of interest in an unsolved murder investigation and indicted by U.S. authorities for tax fraud. He denied all wrongdoing.

Born in 1945, McAfee was raised in Virginia. He founded the company that bore his name, one of the first major antivirus software development companies, in 1987. It searched for and removed self-replicating malicious software, which were becoming known as computer viruses to the general public. Even early in his career, he was a heavy drug user, he later said.

McAfee's antivirus program, which often ran slowly and came pre-installed on many Windows machines, became a staple of 1990s computing. The company went public five years after it was founded, and he sold his remaining shares in 1994.

McAfee and his company became inexorably linked, though each party tried to distance itself from the other. In a profane, drug-filled satirical video he published to YouTube in 2013, McAfee mocked both his own reputation for hedonism and the software's for being slow, omnipresent and inconvenient.

"Every time I turn on the f------ computer it's there looking at me. Something went wrong," he says in the video, surrounded by guns and scantily clad women, his face covered in white powder. "Fifteen years ago I had some beautiful software and they took it over. I don't know what they did."

Suddenly wealthy after selling his company, McAfee spent the next two decades relatively quiet. He led a now-defunct company called Tribal Voice, flew small aircraft, wrote several books on yoga and developed a 280-acre yoga retreat in Colorado.

But the financial crisis that began in 2007 took a heavy toll on his finances. McAfee sold his Colorado estate and moved to Belize in 2008 at the age of 63, intending to retire there. Instead, he was accused of a serious crime and became embroiled in scandal.

In the documentary "Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee," a former business partner accused McAfee of drugging and raping her in Belize. McAfee denied the accusation, as well as others presented in the documentary, in a four-part blog series, stating that she had "concocted" her story and writing that he found her "unattractive."

In 2012, McAfee's neighbor in Belize, with whom he had long butted heads, was shot and killed. McAfee immediately fled the country, and was discovered hiding in Guatemala after a Vice story about him neglected to remove the location data in a published photograph of him. Guatemalan authorities arrested McAfee, then deported him to the U.S. Belize named McAfee a person of interest but never charged him in the investigation. However, a U.S. federal judge ordered McAfee to pay the man's estate $25 million in a wrongful death suit in 2019.

Back in the U.S, McAfee would continue to make headlines. He ran for the Libertarian Party's 2016 nomination for president, lost, and rebranded himself as a bitcoin expert and enthusiast. That set him on a path that would eventually lead to charges from the Justice Department and his arrest in Spain.

McAfee's enthusiasm for cryptocurrency in his later years was unmatched. He made a variety of outlandish claims and repeatedly insisted that he would consume his penis on television if the price of an individual bitcoin didn't reach $1 million by the end of 2020. Neither happened.

He also began to frequently tweet that he believed some little-known cryptocurrency would soon be worth more money, an alleged scam that would lead to his arrest. According to charges filed against him, he was secretly having associates buy such currencies at cheap prices before each tweet and selling them for a profit, all without mentioning he had invested in them, as required by law.

Despite plenty of public accusations that he was scamming his followers, McAfee amassed a loyal army of cryptocurrency enthusiasts. In the summer of 2018, after the then-head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jay Clayton, announced a crackdown on that practice, McAfee encouraged his followers to harass him. Nearly 100 of them wrote the SEC chair angry emails on McAfee's behalf.

But McAfee’s actions constituted tax evasion, the U.S. Justice Department said. In October 2020, Spanish police arrested him on behalf of the U.S. government. A Spanish court ruled Thursday that he could be extradited to face charges in the U.S. He was found dead in his prison cell hours later.

Four days before his death, his wife, Janice McAfee, posted to Twitter that incarceration was taking its toll on her husband.

"These eight months John has spent in prison in Spain have been especially hard on his overall health both mentally and physically, as well as financially, but he is undeterred from continuing to speak truth to power," she wrote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Some expressed concern about road safety at fatal wreck site

    Local officials were concerned about the safety of a heavily traveled stretch of Interstate 65 where 10 people died in a fiery crash long before the pileup last weekend, and the road itself could become part of the investigation into the wreck. State Rep. Chris Sells said he and Butler County Coroner Wayne Garlock inspected the wreck area weeks ago after he heard complaints it was “hot spot” with a potential for problems even though only sporadic accidents had occurred there through the years. Combine that with drivers following too closely and not paying attention and tragedy can occur, Sells said Wednesday.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Phoblographer Readers Get 45% off These Gura Gear Bags

    For more posts like this, please subscribe to the Phoblographer. The Gura Gear Kiboko 2.0 Camera Bag in both 16L and 22L can be bought for 45% off on Amazon! This is a special promotion that Gura Gear is doing with the Phoblographer.

  • Favorable Demand Aids Funeral Services Space: 4 Stocks in Focus

    High mortality rates amid the pandemic, along with inevitability of death in general, bode well for funeral service players like Service Corporation (SCI), Carriage Services (CSV), Hillenbrand (HI) and Matthews International (MATW).

  • 'Imperative' to 'establish the truth' of Jan. 6 -Pelosi

    Hundreds of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol that day in a failed attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory. The violence left five dead, including a Capitol Police officer, and more than 480 people have been arrested on charges linked to the attack.

  • Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York over bogus election fraud claims

    "We conclude that respondent’s conduct immediately threatens the public interest and warrants interim suspension from the practice of law, pending further proceedings," the state appeals court wrote.

  • John McAfee's Instagram account posts cryptic 'Q' image after death report

    Following the announcement of John McAfee's death in Spanish prison on Wednesday, his now-deleted Instagram account uploaded an image of a black letter "Q," a rallying call for the conspiracy theory QAnon.

  • Mom of biracial teen seen on video being shocked with Taser by state trooper plans to sue

    The mother of a biracial teen seen on video being shocked with a Taser by Florida trooper in his girlfriend's backyard plans to sue.

  • U.S. software mogul John McAfee dies by hanging in Spanish prison, lawyer says

    U.S. technology entrepreneur John McAfee hanged himself in his prison cell on Wednesday after the Spanish high court authorised his extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges, his lawyer told Reuters. Known for his eccentric behaviour, McAfee, 75, was a pioneer of anti-virus software, introducing his eponymous program in the 1980s. McAfee was arrested in the Barcelona airport then jailed there in October.

  • Actor Drake Bell Pleads Guilty In Ohio Child Endangerment Case, Sentencing Set For July

    Drake Bell, who played Drake in the Nickelodeon series Drake & Josh, pleaded guilty via Zoom on Wednesday to a felony charge of attempting to endanger children and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating material harmful to juveniles stemming from a 2017 incident in Ohio involving a teenage girl. Sentencing was set for July 12. Bell, who […]

  • Video captures the moment a high-rise condo building partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida

    Footage shared on Twitter by Andy Slater, a Fox Sports 640 radio host, shows a section of the building crumbling amid a plume of ash and debris.

  • Allison Mack Revealed The Secrets Of NXIVM Leader Keith Raniere’s “Branding Ceremony”

    On June 30, actress and former NXIVM recruiter Allison Mack is set to receive a sentence for charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and forced labor. But according to prosecutors, who are now arguing for a lighter sentence, Mack played a key role in turning over damning evidence of NXIVM leader Keith Raniere’s manipulation and abuse. “Although Mack could have provided even more substantial assistance had she made the decision to cooperate earlier, Mack provided significant,

  • ‘Redneck Rave’ Descends Into Throat Slashing, Impalements, and Mass Arrests

    Screenshot/YouTubeA massive country music festival in Kentucky this past weekend started off on rocky footing: Police found meth, marijuana, and an open bottle of alcohol in the first vehicle they stopped at a traffic checkpoint. One of the people in the car had two active warrants out for their arrest.“We were like, ‘Well, this doesn’t bode well for the weekend,’” Edmonson County Sheriff Shane Doyle told the Lexington Herald-Leader.Police said that by the end of the five-day bash, dubbed the “R

  • States with most guns, homicides

    Data: USA Facts, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Sara Wise/AxiosThe president unveiled his anti-crime plan Wednesday following a surge in violent crime across the country — particularly in big cities.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: Part of the administration's plan involves cracking down on gun dealers. The U.S. has witnessed mass shootings on a weekly basis this year, according to Gun Violence Archive data.By the numbers: Kentucky and Illino

  • Famous QAnon Couple Featured In Documentaries Arrested In Capitol Attack

    Jamie and Jennifer Buteau face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. The feds say Jamie Buteau threw a chair at officers.

  • Judge Overturns 1989 Murder Conviction; Rules State Withheld Incriminating Crime Scene Photos

    A Cuyahoga County Judge is tossing out a 1989 murder conviction after reviewing new evidence previously withheld by the state, including crime scene photos and witness statements. John Tiedjen, 57, is currently serving a life sentence for the shooting death of his stepbrother and roommate, 18-year-old Brian McGary. Tiedjen has long maintained that after a night of heavy drinking and smoking marijuana, he could not remember what happened on the night of April 1,1989. He also claimed that police f

  • Police towed a black Suburban from Murdaugh murder scene, tow company says

    Exclusive: The black Chevrolet Suburban was parked near dog pens on the Murdaugh property, according to the owner of the towing company.

  • ‘Q’ Post on John McAfee’s Instagram Page Unleashes Conspiracy Wave

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Photos via Getty/InstagramAn Instagram post uploaded after John McAfee’s death was announced Wednesday appeared to be a shoutout to the QAnon conspiracy theory, turning the apparent suicide in prison of a notorious software impresario into a surreal moment while sparking a frenzy of baseless speculation.Posted around 4 p.m. Wednesday, the image showed just a black letter “Q” on a white background. It came after McAfee was found dead of what Spanish authoriti

  • This Arlington teen vanished 20 years ago. Soon the runaway case took a drastic turn

    It was not a secret that Margarette “Ann” Cuauhtli wanted to leave home when she turned 17.

  • Former Houston megachurch pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell reports to prison

    Caldwell pleaded guilty earlier this year to defrauding investors in a multi-million dollar scheme.

  • Antivirus mogul John McAfee dies by suicide in a Spain jail while awaiting extradition on tax evasion charges

    John McAfee, the founder of the antivirus software McAfee, was awaiting extradition to the United States on tax-related criminal charges.