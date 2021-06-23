John McAfee's social media team appears to conduct QAnon 'stunt' after reports of his death in prison

After reports surfaced about antivirus software magnate John McAfee's death in a Spanish prison on Wednesday following the announcement that he was being extradited to the United States where he faced tax evasion charges, his social media team appeared to pull a "stunt" on his Instagram account, posting a "Q", likely in reference to the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, NBC News' Ben Collins reports.

Per Collins, McAfee frequently alluded to global conspiracies and alleged he was being targeted while publishing attention-grabbing social media posts.

Meanwhile, Marc-André Argentina, a research fellow at the International Center for the Study of Radicalisation, pointed out that Jordan Wildon, who investigates digital disinformation, tracked down the exact time stamp of the post, which indicated "this was a planned post troll."

You may also like

7 scathingly funny cartoons about Democrats' Joe Manchin problem

Bernie Sanders wants to know if cannabis reporter is 'stoned' right now

'No one will be spared': Georgia election workers have reportedly received a 'torrent' of threats from Trump supporters