John McCain and Arizona are likely to remain a Donald Trump obsession. Here's why.

PHOENIX – President Donald Trump's barrage of attacks on the late Sen. John McCain over the past week landed with a thud in many quarters.

But political experts expect Trump to keep heaping abuse on the legacy of his foil, a six-term Arizona Republican, into 2020.

With Arizona expected to be among a handful of states that could swing the presidential election next year and Trump's penchant for grievance-driven politics, McCain and his home state could play an outsize role in the national conversation over the next 18 months.

"Sadly, there is no chance that this is going to go away," said Rachel Bitecofer, a professor of political science who specializes in campaigns and polarization at Christopher Newport University in Virginia.

Trump will likely spend time during the 2020 presidential campaign in Arizona talking about his long-promised border wall, and he has ignored pleas from Republicans in the past to not discuss his views on McCain, she said.

"He gets into those rallies and he just can't help himself," Bitecofer said.

More: Cindy McCain tweets aggressive message she received about Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain

Trump and McCain publicly battled from 2015 until McCain's death from brain cancer on Aug. 25, 2018. Seven months later, Trump is keeping the feud going amid the conclusion of an investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, whose inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election was fueled in part by a salacious dossier McCain gave to the FBI and a McCain associate distributed to the media.

War record, Obamacare: What's driving Donald Trump's feud with John McCain?

Trump in the past week has lashed out at McCain, blaming him for peddling the dossier he said was the work of Democrats, sinking Trump's health care plans by refusing to help roll back the Affordable Care Act and saying he wasn't thanked for approving McCain's funeral services in Washington.

Some are wondering how the attention on McCain may shape the legacy of the former prisoner of war and 2008 presidential nominee.

Rick Davis, McCain's presidential campaign manager and member of his inner circle, said McCain probably would have welcomed the continued attention.

"I'm sure there is a wry smile on John's face today knowing he's as relevant now as he was when he was still with us," Davis said. "I wouldn't expect it will be any different in the future. John McCain cast a wide shadow on Earth and now from heaven."

Expert: Trump's McCain attacks are linked to Russia probe

Josh Scacco, a communications professor at the University of South Florida who specializes in politics, said that years from now McCain may be most known for having stood as a conservative bulwark against Trump. For now, though, Trump sees McCain as a villain who enabled his political enemies, Scacco said.

"The reason he's doing this is because John McCain is a central character in the Russia story," Scacco said.

More: Cindy McCain fundraises to 'protect' John McCain's legacy after latest Trump's attacks

"For Donald Trump to build a metaphorical wall around himself, he needs to systematically attack the credibility of every actor in that story, whether it is Mueller, whether it is (Deputy Attorney General Rod) Rosenstein or whether it is John McCain delivering the dossier."

It also helps Trump steer the political conversation – and media headlines – where he wants them, Scacco said.

Others, such as Chris Herring, former chairman of the Maricopa County Republicans, counter that the latest saga in the Trump-McCain feud is overblown.

"I don’t know that a few days of comments is going to change" McCain's legacy, he said. "There’s people in Arizona that loved Sen. McCain. There’s people in Arizona that didn’t like Sen. McCain. I don’t think anyone is going to have their views changed by President Donald Trump."

When it comes to McCain, Herring said, "people’s opinions are entrenched. If anything, I think, over time, the people that didn’t like him, they would soften over time."

Robert Graham, former chair of the Arizona Republican Party, reminds people that McCain could be combative, too.

"Through his entire career, he’s basically had people that just don’t like him," Graham said. "The public – in Arizona and the whole nation – are familiar with people bashing on John McCain. Quite honestly, he always leaned in to a fight. ... I just don’t think any rhetoric, any discussion, is going to harm his legacy whatsoever."