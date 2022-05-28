John McEnroe reflects on Serena Williams' legacy, potential soon-to-be retirement

Good Morning America

A middle school teacher in Texas is making sure no student has to miss class time due to or feels ashamed of their menstrual cycle. Kylie DeFrance, an English as an additional language (EAL) teacher at a charter school in Austin, keeps "pad bags" filled with feminine hygiene products at her desk in her classroom so that any student can take them at any time. It's a practice she said she began in her first year of teaching eight years ago when she saw female students, or, as she calls them, scholars, missing instruction time due to their periods.