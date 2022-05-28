John McEnroe reflects on Serena Williams' legacy, potential soon-to-be retirement
Sports Seriously: John McEnroe discusses Serena Williams' iconic career and what she means to American tennis.
Sports Seriously: John McEnroe discusses Serena Williams' iconic career and what she means to American tennis.
With Memorial Day Weekend starting a few days from now, here is what travelers should expect in terms of busiest routes, destinations and carrier activity.
The couple are also partnering with Mili Mili on a collection of sleep sacks, crib sheets, eye masks, and robes.
A British rising star will get his wish when he returns to action this summer in his home country.
"She always says, 'Daddy, you're not Maui, you're The Rock,'" the Disney voice actor shared on Saturday alongside a video of his 4-year-old daughter Tiana
Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials rolled out summer safety plans Friday, trying to emphasize the joy that comes with the start of summer in Chicago even as crime concerns downtown and across neighborhoods continue. At a news conference Friday morning, Lightfoot defended the need for an earlier curfew for young people. And she said the city is prepared for any violence. All of the ...
Stock splits are encouraging developments because they mean that a stock has been performing well. At a high price tag, the company can justify slashing the stock price in half (or more) so that it becomes accessible to a wider pool of investors. One company that could end up going that route (again) is marijuana producer Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB).
Illinois legislators and advocacy group Equality Illinois issued a joint statement Thursday calling out State Farm after the insurance giant pulled support for a gender identity school book program. Facing backlash, Bloomington, Illinois-based State Farm ended its partnership this week with the GenderCool Project, a “youth-led” nonprofit organization that distributes children’s books about ...
After the school shooting in Uvalde, we're getting real-time demonstration of the many dangers of gun culture from a state that prides itself on it.
The head of North America economics for Bank of America and his team took a look at the stock market swoon. “Digging deeper, we don't see cause for alarm here.”
With summer just around the corner, I can’t help but think about a few things that we’re all excited about from BBQs to extended baecations and plenty of long summer nights.
Special effects wizard and filmmaker Phil Tippet has been there since the beginning. After making revolutionary stop-motion characters for the original Star Wars trilogy, Tippet established himself as one of the best in the business, working on RoboCop, Honey, I Shrunk The Kids, Jurassic Park, and Starship Troopers. Not a bad run for a guy who helped name two of Star Wars’ weirdest characters, Admiral Ackbar and Salacious R. Crumb.
A middle school teacher in Texas is making sure no student has to miss class time due to or feels ashamed of their menstrual cycle. Kylie DeFrance, an English as an additional language (EAL) teacher at a charter school in Austin, keeps "pad bags" filled with feminine hygiene products at her desk in her classroom so that any student can take them at any time. It's a practice she said she began in her first year of teaching eight years ago when she saw female students, or, as she calls them, scholars, missing instruction time due to their periods.
The full-scale Russian war against Ukraine will be long and protracted because Russian dictator Vladimir Putin remains committed to his plans, Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate spokesperson Vadym Skibitskyi told Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty on May 27.
The carnival-themed celebration featured a medley of Senorita," "Bam Bam" and "Don’t Go Yet."
Move over, Luke Skywalker: Why "Obi-Wan Kenobi" hits the right nostalgic note with a key character.
The Good Place's Manny Jacinto is also among the new recruits — though we wouldn't blame you if you missed him.
He chose... poorly.
US President Joe Biden in March promised to deliver more LNG to Europe this year to help with its energy crisis.
Several Texas officials will no longer speak at the National Rifle Association conference in Houston after 19 children and two teachers were killed in Uvalde.
On "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Thursday, Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, promoted his new movie "Good Mourning."