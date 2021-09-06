John Menzies' (LON:MNZS) investors will be pleased with their solid 153% return over the last year

While John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 12% in the last quarter. But that doesn't detract from the splendid returns of the last year. Like an eagle, the share price soared 153% in that time. So it may be that the share price is simply cooling off after a strong rise. Only time will tell if there is still too much optimism currently reflected in the share price.

Let's take a look at the underlying fundamentals over the longer term, and see if they've been consistent with shareholders returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

John Menzies was able to grow EPS by 51% in the last twelve months. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. This EPS growth is significantly lower than the 153% increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on John Menzies' earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that John Menzies has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 153% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that John Menzies is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

