John Moreno found guilty of murder in 2021 fatal shooting of Donna Hawes

Update: John Moreno was found guilty of murder on March 8, 2023 after a three-day jury trial, according to the Marion County Prosecutor's Office. He is scheduled to be sentenced March 24.

Indianapolis police arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the killing of a woman who recently allowed him to live in her apartment, court records show.

John Moreno was arrested Wednesday and faces a murder charge in the fatal shooting of 54-year-old Donna Hawes. Police said Hawes was found dead in her apartment in the 1000 block of Hardin Boulevard on Feb. 7 with multiple gunshot wounds.

A neighbor told detectives she found Hawes on the floor of her apartment around 1 p.m. that day and called the police, according to a probable cause affidavit. Detectives said they found a shell casing, later identified as a .380 casing, next to a black toboggan hat near Hawes’ body. A TV set also appeared to be missing, detectives noted.

The neighbor, records show, thought Hawes was on vacation because her red Honda that's typically parked in the back of the apartment was gone.

Three people close to Hawes told detectives she recently allowed a homeless man to live with her in the apartment for a few weeks prior to her death. One friend told police that Hawes called the Friday before her body was found, and said she owed the man $25 — an amount she said she couldn’t pay at the time.

Another friend, according to court records, said the man told them he goes by "Jake" and stays in abandoned apartments in the area.

Detectives tracked Hawes’ red Honda upon its discovery at a nearby apartment building. Court records said video footage near Hardin Boulevard shows Hawes' car leaving a few days before her body was discovered. A man retrieved two televisions from inside the building before leaving in the car, detectives allege.

Three days after Hawes’ body was found, her phone began showing activity once again, according to court records. Law enforcement officials tracked the phone to Moreno coming out of an apartment building 3 miles north of Hawes' residence, the affidavit states.

Story continues

Detectives said a .380 caliber handgun was found in his sweatpants pocket that a forensic report later linked to the shell casing near Hawes’ body and three bullets from her autopsy. Two cellphones he was carrying, the affidavit shows, were registered with Hawes’ phone numbers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

Contact Sarah Nelson at snelson1@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IMPD arrests man in Donna Hawes shooting death