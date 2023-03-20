John Mulaney’s Ex-Wife Anna Marie Tendler Responded To Backlash After Jokingly Accusing Taylor Swift Of Copying Her In A Now-Deleted TikTok

CinemaBlend

This weekend it the Academy Awards, marking the anniversary of last year's unprecedented ceremony. It's going to be a long time before anyone forgets how Will Smith walked on stage and slapped Chris Rock after he comedian made a crack at Jada Pinkett Smith's appearance. While Rock had largely kept quiet on the controversy over the last year, his new Netflix special "Selective Outrage" revealed his perspective and took aim at the Smith family. And there's one thing Jada Pinkett Smith was reportedly not happy about when it came to Chris Rock's Netflix special. There has been non-stop discourse about The Slap over the last year, with plenty of conversation surrounding who was at blame, including the Film Academy. Chris Rock has largely kept quiet as Will Smith worked on his comeback, but that changed with the release of "Selective Outrage." And per a report by People, Jada Pinkett Smith was "shocked at how many times Chris used the word bitch in referring to Jada." She's also reportedly taking umbrage with claims he made about her telling him not to host the Oscars.