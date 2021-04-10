John Naisbitt, author of bestseller 'Megatrends,' dies at 92

The Daily Beast

Sergio Flores/ReutersThe man who killed one person and wounded five others in a shooting at a cabinetry business in Bryan, Texas, on Thursday afternoon was an employee, police say.Larry Winston Bollin, 27, was taken into police custody about two hours after the rampage and booked on a charge of murder, according to the Bryan Police Department. Investigators have yet to determine a motive, and the victims have not yet been identified. Two of the five people injured were in critical condition as of late Thursday, while three others were said to be in stable condition. A state trooper who was shot during a pursuit of the suspect was in "serious but stable condition" following the manhunt. The Bryan Police Department said the shooting on Stone City Drive took place at around 2:30 p.m. local time. Police believe the shooter opened fire within Kent Moore Cabinets, where hundreds of people work, in the Brazos County Industrial Park. "Right now we feel that the scene is safe," Lieutenant Jason James told reporters while a manhunt was still underway for the shooter. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement on the shooting, "I've been working with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. Cecilia & I are praying for the victims & their families & for the injured officer."A nearby school, Jane Long Intermediate, temporarily went into lockdown during the police response and would not release students but later lifted the measure, according to local reports.The shooting happened just hours after President Joe Biden gave a White House Rose Garden address on gun reform, calling gun violence "an epidemic" and "an international embarrassment."On Wednesday, five people, including a beloved family doctor and his grandkids, were killed in a mass shooting in Rock Hill, South Carolina. The suspect, former NFL pro Phillip Adams, shot himself before he could be apprehended.