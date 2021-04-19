John Oliver explains personal bankruptcy, how credit card lobbyists and lawyers make it much worse

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Bankruptcy, especially as portrayed by bankruptcy lawyers, promises "a fresh start from your debts," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. Between 800,000 and 1.5 million Americans file for bankruptcy each year, "and many worry that once the current pandemic assistance stops, more and more people will need the type of help" bankruptcy offers. The process gives people a chance to dig out from under a mountain of debt, but it does hit your credit score, and it carries a "completely misguided" social stigma, he said.

"Bankruptcy is not solely caused by bad decisions, it's often caused by bad luck — unavoidable challenges like job loss, divorce, surprise medical bills, or perhaps even, you know, a once-in-a-century global pandemic," Oliver said. But absurdly, "a lot of people can't afford to go bankrupt," quite literally.

"Our modern bankruptcy code was enacted in 1978 — interestingly, around the same time that the credit card industry began to enjoy a period of steady deregulation," Oliver said. That "worked out very well for them, because they marketed themselves aggressively, and during this time, consumer debt began to sharply rise. And what the industry clearly wanted was people stuck in a lucrative cycle of minimum payments, late fees, and interest hikes. What they didn't want spoiling that was people cutting the cycle short through bankruptcy."

The credit card industry lobbied Congress aggressively, and a 2005 law made it harder and more expensive to file for personal bankruptcy, Oliver said. He explained the two kinds of personal bankruptcy, Chapter 7 and Chapter 13, and noted that many lawyers steer clients to the more expensive option, Chapter 13 — especially if their clients are black. "Even bankruptcy discriminates against Black people," Oliver sighed. He illuminated why people might have to file for bankruptcy twice — not, as Suze Orman suggests, "recklessness" or "moral failing" — and blamed "much of what is wrong with our current bankruptcy system" on the 2005 overhaul.

If you paid attention to the 2020 Democratic primaries, you already know President Biden was a big backer of the 2005 law and clashed with Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) over it — and if you weren't paying attention. Oliver offered a recap. Warren now has an overhaul bill that Biden broadly supports, but it is unlikely to pass if 10 Republicans need to sign on to thwart a filibuster, he said. Oliver closed with a NSFW animated summation of his argument that also pillories mandatory credit counseling. Watch below.

More stories from theweek.com
The new HBO show you won't be able to stop watching
Trump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office
7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

Recommended Stories

  • The 'metaverse' bet: crypto-rich investors snap up virtual real estate

    The work is a non-fungible token (NFT) – a new type of virtual asset that has its ownership status and authenticity verified by blockchain. NFTs have exploded in popularity in 2021, with prices skyrocketing. Metakovan, real name Vignesh Sundaresan, plans to put the artwork on display in four virtual world environments.

  • Student loan forgiveness would be a 'huge boost to our economy,' Warren argues

    In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) explained why she and others believe that cancellation would have a stimulus-like effect on the U.S. economy.

  • White House reassigns Betsy Weatherhead, climate change report coordinator under Trump

    The White House has removed Betsy Weatherhead, an experienced atmospheric scientist, from her role leading the U.S. National Climate Assessment and reassigned her to the U.S. Geological Survey, The Washington Post reports. Weatherhead was put in charge of the U.S. government's definitive report on the effects of climate change last November by Kelvin Droegemeier, director of President Trump's White House Office of Science Technology Policy (OSTP). Officials at President Biden's OSTP made the decision to return her to USGS, the Post reports. Weatherhead's appointment surprised many science policy experts, but pleasantly so, because she accepts the scientific consensus that climate change is happening and poses a serious threat to the planet and the economy, the Post reports. Despite her long experience in the field and mainstream views, the Post says, Weatherhead had clashed with other federal officials in the 13 agencies involved in the U.S. Global Change Research Program, which coordinates the report. Weatherhead wanted to bring in more authors from the private sector, include more viewpoints, and increase the number of chapters on options to mitigate and adapt to climate change, the Post says, and she has also "historically placed great emphasis on communicating scientific uncertainty." One of Weatherhead's previous bosses in the private sector, Juniper Intelligence CEO Rich Sorkin, called her "one of the world's experts on uncertainty," speculating that may have been what resonated with the Trump administration. The Biden administration has yet to pick a replacement for Weatherhead or a new director of the Global Change Research Program. Trump removed the previous director, career appointee Michael Kuperberg, in November and replaced him with David Legates, who rejects the consensus on climate change. Droegemeier, who is not a climate change skeptic, reassigned Legate and another Trump political appointee, Ryan Maue, in January after they contributed to unapproved papers casting doubt on climate change, and both men resigned from the government a few days before Biden took office. More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • It may not be too long before vaccinated Americans can travel to France, Macron says

    International travel has been on the back burner for most people since the coronavirus pandemic first hit, but vaccinated Americans may soon have the opportunity to stroll along the Seine in Paris once again. French President Emmanuel Macron appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation on Sunday. During the interview, he told host Margaret Brennan that France is looking to "progressively lift" travel restrictions at the beginning of May, and U.S. citizens are part of that plan, though they will likely have to carry a "special pass" as proof of COVID-19 vaccination. Macron said there's been discussions with the White House about how the formal process will work, though It sounds like it's still too early to pinpoint a specific target date. But if things move forward as planned — the strategy could certainly change depending on the course of the virus — it likely won't be too long before folks can hop on a plane. NEW: French President Emmanuel Macron says France will "progressively lift" travel restrictions at the beginning of May, including for American citizens who are vaccinated. Macron says initial plans have been discussed with the White House. pic.twitter.com/nuDzdUstvP — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comThe new HBO show you won't be able to stop watchingTrump's NSA general counsel Michael Ellis resigns, never having taken office7 cartoons about Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal

  • 'No personal liberties were taken away': Joe Scarborough blasts Jim Jordan for spreading 'lies' about Fauci

    "They have lied about Fauci," said Scarborough, the MSNBC host and former GOP congressman. "They have spread conspiracy theories about Fauci."

  • Prince Philip's funeral was watched by 2m more UK viewers than Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview

    The Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral attracted more viewers than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Oprah Winfrey interview, it has emerged. The one-hour service, broadcast live between 3pm and 4pm on Saturday, was watched by 11 million people on the BBC, 2.1 million on ITV, and around 450,000 on Sky. By comparison, the Sussexes’ Oprah Winfrey interview, shown in the UK on ITV on March 8, was watched by a peak audience of 12.4 million. The viewing figures for Saturday’s deeply moving funeral service suggest there remains huge public appetite for the pomp and pageantry of set-piece royal events. The royals have been seen out in public very rarely over the last year, with key events in the social calendar all cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions. The audience figures also indicates the level of affection and public regard held for the Duke, who had been a constant fixture in the lives of several generations. Many thousands who might have travelled to London and Windsor to line the streets and watch the procession in normal times, were forced to watch from afar as Buckingham Palace urged people to stay at home. The BBC devoted almost four hours to the funeral, led by veteran broadcaster Huw Edwards. Viewing peaked just after 3pm, as the ceremony started, with 11.3 million people tuning in, the BBC said. The coverage, which drew an average of 6.6 million viewers, began at 12.30pm as Edwards was joined by guests including Sir David Attenborough, Gyles Brandreth and Alan Titchmarsh to share memories of the late Duke, who died on April 9 at the age of 99. Edwards concluded the coverage at 4.15pm, reflecting on a "deeply moving service," including "a very dignified and sharp and stylish military procession which symbolised all that was vital and salient in the long life of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh". He added: "He now rests in peace in the royal vault beneath St George's Chapel, having fought the good fight, having finished the race, and having kept the faith." Ahead of the event, Edwards wrote in the Spectator: "In four hours of live broadcasting, watched by an audience of millions, the focus is on accuracy and tone. "Most of the people doling out advice online have - predictably - never been entrusted with such a duty. But thanks anyway." The corporation received 110,000 complaints about its coverage of the Duke’s death after it cleared its schedules and put mirrored coverage on BBC One, BBC Two and the news channel. The complaints were the highest ever published in the UK about television programming and made coverage of his death the most complained-about piece of programming in BBC history. ITV committed just over three hours to the funeral, anchored by Tom Bradby and Julie Etchingham and featuring guests including Philip's goddaughter India Hicks. Channel 4 showed episodes of reality show Four In A Bed, while Channel 5 aired the film A Knight's Tale starring Heath Ledger.

  • Republicans have an idea who should pay to overhaul the country's infrastructure: average people

    Pressing the GOP to roll back Trump's corporate tax cut is like asking Democrats to undo Obamacare, an expert said. They may raise gas taxes instead.

  • This family thought Biden would stop Trump's wall. Now his administration is plodding along to seize their land.

    The Cavazos family is set to lose 6.5 acres of land, as the Biden administration fails to put forth a plan to repurpose emergency border wall funding.

  • The Latest: Michigan governor: State's surge may be ending

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says her state could be seeing a drop in infections after leading the nation’s COVID-19 daily case rate for weeks. Whitmer has extended a pandemic order that limits business capacity and requires masks in public, but the Democrat has avoided further restrictions in place during previous surges, including suspending indoor restaurant dining. Whitmer has urged a voluntary pause on activities like dining out and pushed for more vaccinations from the White House, which has said it would help with other logistics but continue allocating based on population.

  • Lance Bass says Colton Underwood may receive backlash from the LGBTQ community for 'monetizing' his coming out

    Singer Lance Bass offered Colton Underwood some advice after the former "Bachelor" star came out as gay: "sit back, listen and learn."

  • Facebook vaccine push, new Starship prototype

    In today's top stories, Facebook joins the Biden administration in pushing for vaccinations, SpaceX is skipping ahead to a new Starship prototype and Bitcoin drops after record high.

  • Maxine Waters encourages protesters to 'get more confrontational'

    California congresswoman calls for confrontation as the U.S. waits for a verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial. Former special agent with the Secret Service Evy Poumpouras weighs in.

  • Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

    One great thing about Social Security is that it's a pretty flexible program. The wonderful thing about Social Security is that it's guaranteed to pay you the same monthly benefit for life -- it doesn't matter how the stock market performs.

  • Your Third Stimulus Check Could Be Eligible for a Bonus Payment

    Now that many 2020 tax returns have been processed, some people are eligible for a "plus-up" payment to receive more money. See: If You Get a Stimulus Check, How Will You Use It? Take Our Poll Find:...

  • US coronavirus cases rise 8% in two weeks as more states ease restrictions

    Michigan, which had some of the nation’s strongest health regulations, saw its second highest single-day case total on Friday Hospital workers test patients for Covid-19 outside of the emergency entrance of Beaumont hospital in Grosse Pointe, Michigan. Photograph: Junfu Han/AP While the United States’ Covid-19 vaccination initiative has eclipsed that of many other countries, a significant number of US cities and states remain hotspots where coronavirus continues to spread at record rates. The upticks come as more states loosen public health restrictions that have been in place to stop Covid-19’s spread. As of 16 April, the US saw an average of 70,117 cases daily, a surge of 8% from the mean 14 days ago, with hospitalizations increasing 9%, according to the New York Times. A minimum of 21 states have seen at least a 10% increase in daily positive coronavirus cases, CNN reports of recent Johns Hopkins University data. However, deaths are down 12% in this period. The US state of Michigan saw 8,955 new Covid-19 cases as of Friday, marking “the second highest single-day case total in Michigan since the start of the pandemic”, ClickOnDetroit reports. Michigan has now seen 779,777 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 16,771 deaths, and leads the US in new infections. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan’s governor, had enacted some of the nation’s strongest Covid-19 restrictions in March 2020, which also seemed to work when the US saw a second wave last fall. However, Whitmer is not taking the same approach during this most recent wave, and is mostly relying on the vaccination initiative and a voluntary pause on in-person dining. Coronavirus infections, and hospitalizations, are also increasing in Maryland. While the statewide uptick is less than in mid-January, Baltimore City is now “emerging as a Covid hotspot”– seeing case levels that hadn’t been recorded since winter holiday-related upticks, the Baltimore Sun reports. And on the west coast, Washington governor Jay Inslee warned Thursday that the state was poised for a potential fourth wave of coronavirus – with new cases now reaching more than 1,000 daily, up from 700 per day in February, according to the Associated Press. Officials have decided to ramp up restrictions in three hard-struck counties, limiting indoor dining, retail, and gym capacity from 50% to 25%. The US has had more Covid-19 cases and deaths than any other country: 31,575,640 confirmed infections and 566,224 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University data. At least 202,282,923 doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered; 72,813,391 have been fully vaccinated – 22% of the US population, Johns Hopkins said.

  • Kawhi Leonard with an alley oop vs the Minnesota Timberwolves

    Kawhi Leonard (LA Clippers) with an alley oop vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/18/2021

  • Peloton Shares Slump Premarket After Regulators Warn on Tread+

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. shares slumped 5.7% premarket Monday after U.S. regulators warned consumers to stop using the exercise equipment maker’s Tread+ machine if there are young children or pets at home.The advisory follows a series of accidents involving the treadmill and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Saturday it is continuing to investigate incidents of injury or death related to the Tread+.Peloton said in a statement that it was “concerned” by the commission’s warning, which it termed “misleading and inaccurate.” There’s no reason to stop using the Tread+ as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed, it said.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Doug Anmuth reiterated his overweight rating on the stock and recommended buying during any pullback in the shares related to the CPSC’s warning.“Peloton emphasizes that the Tread+ is safe when its warnings and safety instructions are followed, and the company will neither stop selling nor recall the Tread+,” Anmuth said in a research note. He doesn’t expect the recent incidents or the CPSC’s warning to further delay Peloton’s launch of its new lower-priced Tread in the U.S., he added.READ MORE: U.S. Regulators Warn Consumers About Peloton’s Tread+ (1)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'We must show up no matter what': Foreboding air as people gather in George Floyd Square ahead of Derek Chauvin trial closing arguments

    More than a hundred people gathered in George Floyd Square Sunday to show solidarity ahead of closing arguments in Derek Chauvin's murder trial

  • Mechanic who killed vandal by pinning down his neck during citizen’s arrest is jailed for three years

    Christopher Walters died after being held down by the neck in Longton, Staffordshire.

  • President Biden doesn’t need to reinvent the wheel on infrastructure: Sen. John Thune

    Opposing View: If Joe Biden will work with Republicans, we can expand infrastructure and economic opportunity — instead of the federal government.