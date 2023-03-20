John Oliver Spots ‘Deeply Wrong’ Sign Trump Really Hates His Own Kids

John Oliver said Donald Trump’s latest video contains a slip that might reveal a little more than the former president intended.

In the clip, Trump repeats a boast he’s made at recent events about helping family farms, including a false claim that he “got rid of the death tax” on farms (in reality, he increased the exemption).

Trump in his new video says farmers who love their children can leave them the farm “and they won’t have to pay tax.”

Then, he went off on a weird tangent.

“But if you don’t love your children so much — and there are some people that don’t, and maybe deservedly so — it won’t matter because frankly, you don’t have to leave ’em anything,” Trump said. “Thank you very much, have fun.”

“He’s still got it,” Oliver fired back. “And by ‘it,’ I mean whatever it is that is so deeply wrong with his brain. Do you know how much you have to hate your kids to get distracted by that thought in the middle of a political speech?”

The “Last Week Tonight” host offered up a scathing example: “We should have pulled out troops from the region sooner. Speaking of regretting not pulling out sooner: Don Jr.”

He noted that the video was filmed with two cameras, and a cutaway shot suggests it was edited down.

“They cut something out of that,” he pointed out. “And given what they kept in, I am dying to know what it was. And then to stick the landing at the end with ‘have fun?’ It’s impeccable!”

Thank you, John Oliver and Last Week Tonight for finding this hilarious video of Trump babbling...he definitely just cut his children from his will 😂🤣🤣



All those looming indictments are consuming his very great brain. pic.twitter.com/WtMf3xWYJ5 — Brad Bo 🇺🇸 (@BradBeauregardJ) March 20, 2023

In his longer segment, Oliver looked at the special hell of the world of timeshares ― especially when people find that it’s practically impossible to escape many of those contracts.

Watch for the return of “TV wife” Wanda Jo Oliver (“Saturday Night Live” alum Rachel Dratch):