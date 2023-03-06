John Oliver tells OJ Simpson why people want to know his thoughts on Alex Murdaugh trial

John Oliver had a message for OJ Simpson during the latest episode of Last Week Tonight.

The comedian ran through the biggest stories of the previous week, one of which was the verdict in the Alex Murdaugh trial.

On Thursday (2 March), Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder and two weapons charges. He was on trial for killing his wife and one of his sons in 2021.

Speaking on the HBO series, Oliver addressed a video posted by Simpson, in which the former NFL player said: “A whole lot of people are asking me what I think of this Alex Murdaugh trial.”

Simpson then said: “I don’t know why they think I’m an expert on it.”

Oliver responded: “Oh, I do. I do, OJ. Because there are exactly two things that you have expertise on in this life: football and murdering wives.”

He continued: “No one’s asking you if you’ll take on Alex Murdaugh’s rushing average, so I’m guessing it’s the second one there.”

John Oliver on HBO series ‘Last Week Tonight’ (HBO)

In 1995, Simpson stood trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman. He was acquitted by a jury at the time, but was found liable in the case in a civil suit in 1997.

His trial created a media storm and was broadcast live, captivating the public and dominating news coverage.

It has since been made into a TV series by Ryan Murphy, titled American Crime Story: The People v OJ Simpson.

The Independent has contacted Simpson for comment.