John Oliver tries to explain whether you should worry about the enormous U.S. national debt

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Peter Weber
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

"Our main story tonight concerns the national debt, the world's most boring $28 trillion" but somehow still "a complete obsession in this country," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The truth is, our national debt is undeniably big, and between the trillions in coronavirus stimulus bills and the infrastructure plans [President] Biden unveiled just this week, it's poised to get even bigger." His focus Sunday night was how the national debt works, "how valid concerns about it are, and how we should think about it moving forward."

Importantly, "going into debt can actually be a good investment for the country," Oliver said. "Essentially, as economists will tell you, the key question is: Are you spending money on the right things?" Republicans "seem outraged" that the debt his growing, but only when Democrats are president — as some readily admit, he demonstrated, "but even if you put all of that bad-faith hypocrisy aside, we are still left with the key question: How much debt is too much? And the interesting answer to that is, nobody really knows."

The persistent low interest rates amid record high borrowing last year, among other things, "has made many economists start changing the way that they think about debt, thinking that — very basically — so long as our economy grows at a rate greater than the interest that we're paying on our debt, we can come out ahead," Oliver said. "There is a good-faith debate to be had about how to handle our national debt over the long term. But right now, most economists actually agree that with interest rates at historic lows, the question shouldn't really be 'How much debt are we taking on?' as much as: What is the value of what we are getting for it in return?"

"Look, no one credible is saying that deficits don't matter or that we should borrow as if the sky is the limit," Oliver said. "What they are saying is the debate shouldn't be about whether debt is good or bad, it should be about whether the investments that we are making are worth it or not. And if you are still worried about debt because you've been told that you are burdening your children and children's children's future, well I actually have some good news for you" — and a PSA from children that, like the rest of Oliver's explainer, has some NSFW language.

More stories from theweek.com
The female price of male pleasure
The Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followers
Biden's lose-lose immigration strategy

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Last Week Tonight’: John Oliver Addresses Matt Gaetz Investigation; Talks Importance Of Amazon Union Vote In Alabama

    On Last Week Tonight, John Oliver returned after a week off with a lot to discuss from his blank void which the host described as “an Apple store that only sells sadness.” He touched on Derek Chauvin’s “what had happened was” defense during his trial and briefly mentioned the boat that got stuck and then […]

  • America’s Losing Faith, and That Makes the Next Trump All But Inevitable

    Robert Alexander/GettyAs Christians gather to celebrate Easter, a new Gallup poll shows that, for the first time, U.S. church membership has dropped below 50 percent. If you’re applauding this, you shouldn’t be. This milestone should concern anyone who cares about preserving liberal democracy, civility, and comity.You might be tempted to point out that church membership is not the same as religious belief. This is true, but the Gallup numbers also track with the Pew Research Center’s recent findings on the decline of American adults who identify as Christians. Regardless, there is a stark difference between joining a community of believers and being a consumer of, say, televangelism; these differences are significant and demonstrable in terms of our political behavior. During the 2016 GOP primary, for example, one of the best predictors of whether a person would support Donald Trump was regular church attendance. Self-identified Christians might have supported him, but as The Washington Post noted at the time, “Trump does best among evangelicals with one key trait: They don’t really go to church.”Church membership also denotes community and social connection, and these were also key predictors of Trump supporters in 2016. Parts of the nation with low social capital—places where people go bowling (or worshiping) alone—were more susceptible to Trumpism. As conservative writer Tim Carney noted, “Given two different counties with the same demographics and economics, the one with weaker or fewer community institutions was more likely to support Trump.” To be sure, this didn’t translate to supporting Hillary Clinton (white evangelicals overwhelmingly backed Trump in the general election), but it did correlate with their opposition to Trump in the primary. If more evangelicals had attended church, Trump would have never won the Republican nomination.The Evangelicals’ Trump Obsession Has Tarnished ChristianityOf course, this correlation between church attendance and Trumpism might also be part of a larger trend. Yes, Americans are losing faith in almost all institutions these days (it should be noted that Gallup’s findings are not exclusive to Christians, they apply to the decline of Americans “belonging to a church, synagogue or mosque”). But the reduction in church attendance is arguably the most important, with reverberations that will last. The truth is that there seems to be something hardwired in the human spirit that causes us to want to worship. I’ll let you decide whether God created this hole in our hearts that only he can fill, or whether it’s the result of some evolutionary adaptation that makes us yearn in vain for a creator. The result is the same. Bob Dylan famously told us “you gotta serve somebody,” and he was right.This deep-seated impulse cannot be subsumed. It will eventually come out. I’m not the first to suggest that the thirst for transcendent purpose and meaning is often channeled into our politics—often to our detriment. It’s hard to compromise with someone you view as not just wrong, but also heretical.The old conservative catchphrase, “Don’t Immanentize the Eschaton!” spoke to the conservative sense that we live in a fallen world and that trying to bring about the perfectibility of man on this mortal earth will end badly. For example, the German-American political philosopher Eric Voegelin argued that Nietzsche’s “God is Dead” proclamation abetted the rise of Hitler and other 20th-century authoritarian regimes.This doesn’t always have to be that sinister, though. In 2003, Jurassic Park author Michael Crichton argued that “environmentalism is in fact a perfect 21st-century remapping of traditional Judeo-Christian beliefs and myths.” Crichton continued: “There’s an initial Eden, a paradise, a state of grace and unity with nature, there’s a fall from grace into a state of pollution as a result of eating from the tree of knowledge, and as a result of our actions there is a judgment day coming for us all.” Like life, religion finds a way.Because the modern Democratic Party embraced secularism before the GOP, this trend hit them first, which probably explains why Crichton’s example featured environmentalists. But things have gotten worse since Crichton’s speech. Our political situation almost perfectly tracks Gallup’s numbers, which show a 20-percentage-point collapse in church membership since 1999.The delayed secularization of the right (manifested partly by the nomination of a thrice-married casino magnate who pays off porn stars and talks about grabbing women by their privates) was a major departure from the compassionate conservatism of George W. Bush and the LDS faith of Mitt Romney. Since 2016, the right has been working overtime to catch up; cult-like support for Donald Trump manifested itself earlier this year in the form of a golden idol displayed at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).The decline of church membership will not lead us to some better, more rational, world. Lacking the moral clarity that comes from a belief that our fellow humans are all made in His image, politics eventually becomes about tribal identity and the will to power. “What we are seeing is an evolution from religion to race as the organizing principle of conservative American politics,” said David Frum on a recent episode of the Bulwark podcast. If you think our politics has gotten better since 1999 (before the decline of church membership started to drop off a cliff, Republicans were pearl-clutching about Bill Clinton’s sins and stressing “family values”), then go right ahead and ignore this warning. As conservative columnist Ross Douthat put it: “If you dislike the religious right, wait till you meet the post-religious right.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Amazon says it supports expanding voting rights but it gave $500,000 to lawmakers who oppose those efforts

    Amazon blasted states' voter suppression efforts after years of supporting GOP lawmakers who have made it harder for Americans to vote.

  • Trump adviser Peter Navarro pressured officials to reward untested companies connected to the White House with lucrative COVID-19 contracts, House inquiry says

    Peter Navarro is accused of taking a "haphazard" approach to procuring contracts for companies with White House links, a House subcommittee says.

  • Could You Start Getting Monthly Stimulus Payments? Elizabeth Warren and More Prominent Dems Push Biden to Offer Regular Relief

    A group of 21 Senate Democrats is asking the White House to continue stimulus payments to Americans as part of a larger recovery strategy. CNBC reports the lawmakers are making their intentions known...

  • The Navajo Nation and Wisconsin show there's no 1 path to COVID-19 vaccination success

    The Navajo Nation, which had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections anywhere in the U.S. last May, recently recorded zero cases and zero deaths in a 24-hour period, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. The Navajo Nation has also vaccinated more of its population than any U.S. state — more than half the 170,000 residents of the tribal lands spanning New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah are fully vaccinated, The New York Times reports, and the nation of 300,000 enrolled members is averaging 11 infections a day, down from 250 a day in late November. Nez said the Navajo Nation was able to tamp down COVID-19 through a strict lockdown, a year-old mask mandate, and a communal culture that convinced people to wear masks and get vaccinated. "It wasn't about restricting people's freedoms when we told people to wear a mask or to stay home," he said on Face the Nation. "It was looking at the greater good." Tribal leaders also held town halls where experts could answer questions and address concerns about the vaccines, and the nation's decision to coordinate closely with the chronically underfunded federal Indian Health Service for vaccines proved fortuitous, the Times reports. Tribes that partnered with the Indian Health Service for vaccines are faring much better than those who used state systems, a recent NPR analysis found. Wisconsin has also gone from an immunization laggard in January to among the fastest and most efficient vaccination efforts in the country, The Washington Post reports. If the Navajo Nation turned its efforts around through unity, Wisconsin managed despite frequent sniping between the Republican-run state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Andrea Palm, the acting state health secretary — acting, because the GOP Senate refused to confirm her since 2019. Palm and her deputies focused Wisconsin's efforts on maximizing the number of public and private health care providers to deliver the vaccine, rather than using a few large vaccination centers. That was a labor-intensive process that slowed things down at first, the Post reports, but it set Wisconsin up a quick ramp-up without the urban-rural disparity seen in other states, and the reliance on smaller local providers should give the state a leg up as supply surpasses demand. You can read more about Wisconsin's turnaround, and how it might affect Palm's nomination to be President Biden's deputy Health and Human Services secretary, at The Washington Post. More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • John Travolta Celebrates 'Most Beautiful' Daughter Ella on Her 21st Birthday: 'Your Dad Adores You!'

    This year marks Ella Travolta's first birthday following the death of her mother Kelly Preston

  • Victoria Justice on Surviving Child Stardom and Nickelodeon Fame: I Learned ‘When to Say No’

    Michael Loccisano/GettyVictoria Justice is making the leap from child actor to mature artist—and with her new starring role in Brian DeCubellis’ new art world drama Trust, she’ll leave you wondering why you hadn’t thought of her that way before.A deliberate departure from her roles as a child actor on Nickelodeon series Victorious and Zoey 101, Trust stars Justice as Brooke, a married art gallery owner living in New York City with her newscaster husband Owen (Matthew Daddario). Though the union looks blissful on the outside, temptation arises when Brooke signs a new artist (Lucien Laviscount), while Owen is equally distracted by a graduate student named Amy (Katherine McNamara). Justice, now 28 years old, plays a married woman for the first time. It's part of why she views the role as a progression from her days on Nickelodeon sets. “More adult subject matters are going to be what I’m interested in at this point,” she tells The Daily Beast. “That’s what I loved about this movie. It’s sexy, it’s this romantic drama thrill ride, and I love that it explores themes of temptation and infidelity. These are really interesting concepts to me.”Justice landed her breakout role in Zoey 101 alongside Jamie Lynn Spears back in 2005. She went on to appear in a handful of other Nickelodeon shows and landed her own series on the network, Victorious, in 2010. In the years since that show ended, she has starred in projects including the MTV thriller series Eye Candy, the 2016 Fox remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and films like 2019’s Summer Nights.But Nickelodeon stardom and her latest roles are only part of a dream she’s been working toward since landing her first role at age 10 on Gilmore Girls. “I saw a kid in a commercial when I was 8 years old and I remember just watching this kid and being like, ‘I think I can do that. I want to do that.’ I screamed for my mom to come into the room and she was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I was like, ‘Do you see that kid? How do I do that? Can you help me do that?’ So that’s kind of how it started,” Justice laughs.The singer and actress’s Nickelodeon days taught her the demands of realizing that dream. “I was working so many hours,” she recalls. “We would rehearse Monday and Tuesday and usually film Wednesday, Thursday, Friday. And then on Saturday and Sunday sometimes I would be recording or learning choreography or doing photo shoots. There was always so much going on.”Thanks to her parents, she was able to balance her duties as a child actor with the luxuries of just being a kid. “It’s not like they were pushing me to do this. I was pushing myself,” Justice says. “I wanted to do all the press. I wanted to be in the studio. I wanted to learn choreography. I wanted to work 12-hour days sometimes or more because I loved it.”“It can be tricky sometimes to balance having a social life and then having a successful career, but you just have to carve out time. I think my parents helped me keep all that in perspective. And I think I did a decent job,” she laughs.The cutthroat Hollywood industry can take advantage of child actors. Justice believes it is important for aspiring young actors “to either have a parent figure around you that’s guiding you or someone else that you can trust and that you can talk to,” she says. “You have to really develop a strong backbone and know when to say no and this is too much, I’m tired, or I’m not comfortable with this or I don’t want to do this. I think maybe it’s hard to do that on your own sometimes when you’re a child actor. That’s why it’s important to have that guardian or friend or parent figure to help guide you because it’s a lot to navigate.”Justice rose to fame after being spotlighted by Dan Schneider, the veteran producer behind Victorious and many other iconic Nickelodeon shows such as iCarly, The Amanda Bynes Show, All That, and Drake and Josh. She says she has no opinion of what became of Schneider. (Nickelodeon cut ties with him in 2018 after reports emerged of “temper issues” and staff complaints of “abusive behavior.”) Rather, she remains gracious toward him. “I’m very grateful to Dan for giving me the opportunities and giving me those breaks. I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t discovered me on Zoey 101 and then created Victorious for me, so I’m just very grateful to him for that,” she says.In Trust, meanwhile, twists and turns force characters and viewers to question everything they know about fidelity, jealousy, and trust. Justice hopes for audiences to examine what defines cheating and fidelity in a happy marriage. “I’m excited to hear the conversations that people have after this movie—who they think is right and who they think is wrong and for people to talk about what is considered cheating,” she says.She hopes to continue pursuing surprising roles in projects like the film, ones “that have a sensuality to them and are sexy, because it’s super fun and it’s such an empowering part of being a woman,” she says. A musical or a romantic comedy could be next. “I really just want to try everything.”Justice has also returned to making music. She released her first single after a seven-year hiatus, “Treat Myself,” last year, followed by a love song called “Stay” released on Valentine’s Day. “I’m going to be releasing more music very soon,” she promises. An album is still in the “early stages” of planning. But “right now my focus is just putting out a couple more singles and going from there,” she says.“I’m super excited about where I’m at,” Justice says about both life and career.” For now, with our Zoom call at an end, she’ll take a moment to have a glass of wine and relax.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republicans call for narrower infrastructure plan, while progressives think Biden hasn't gone far enough

    On Sunday, Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that he thinks President Biden's infrastructure plan would be a layup for the White House if it was scaled back. "I've reached out to the White House a couple of times now and said, 'You've got an easy bipartisan win here if you keep this package narrowly focused on infrastructure,'" he said. "And then the other 70 or so percent of the package that doesn't have much to do with infrastructure, if you want to force that in a partisan way, you could still do that. Why would you pass up the opportunity here to focus on roads, bridges ... broadband, all of which wouldn't be 40 percent of this package." On Pres. Biden's infrastructure proposal, Sen. Roy Blunt says he has reached out to the White House "a couple of times," and told them they have "an easy bipartisan win" if they keep it narrowly focused on infrastructure. https://t.co/CUnm2Taxvk pic.twitter.com/qJQNgJL0jo — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) April 4, 2021 But while Republicans, who are already prepared to reject the bill in its current form, want a streamlined version, progressive Democrats, though generally supportive of the framework, don't think Biden has gone far enough yet. Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.), for example, said Sunday that he believes another $30 billion would be needed to "fully address" America's affordable housing crisis. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) added that "we're probably going to want to put more" money into addressing climate change, and he specifically mentioned health care and making college more affordable as two other areas where "a lot of work has to be done." More stories from theweek.comThe female price of male pleasureThe Matt Gaetz allegations show how QAnon corrupts its followersBiden's lose-lose immigration strategy

  • Summer Is Already Looking up With This Amazing DIY Backyard Gazebo Available on Amazon

    Pre-cut panels and pre-drilled profiles make this spacious gazebo DIY-friendly.

  • Forget GME and Dogecoin -- Buy These Space Companies That Are Literally Going to the Moon

    Reddit is too busy trying to send meme stocks to the moon to notice these three companies are headed for stardom.

  • Nasa's Ingenuity helicopter dropped from belly of Mars rover ahead of key test flight

    Nasa's Ingenuity mini-helicopter has been dropped on the surface of Mars in preparation for its first flight, the US space agency said. The ultra-light aircraft had been fixed to the belly of the Perseverance rover, which touched down on the Red Planet on February 18. "MarsHelicopter touchdown confirmed!" Nasa's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tweeted over the weekend. "Its 293 million mile (471 million kilometer) journey aboard @NASAPersevere ended with the final drop of 4 inches (10 centimeter) from the rover's belly to the surface of Mars today. Next milestone? Survive the night." A photograph accompanying the tweet showed Perseverance had driven clear of the helicopter and its "airfield" after dropping to the surface. Ingenuity had been feeding off the Perseverance's power system but will now have to use its own battery to run a vital heater to protect its unshielded electrical components from freezing and cracking during the bitter Martian night.

  • CBS Studios Slams “Fatally Flawed” Lawsuit Over ‘MacGyver’: “Remakes Are Not Spinoffs”

    More than two years after CBS Studios was sued over the current MacGyver series, the company has hit back, claiming that the case “suffers from fatal, incurable deficiencies.” Back in December 2018, Hanzer Holdings and Arlita Inc. filed a lawsuit claiming that CBS’ update of the drama series entitled them to payments based on a deal […]

  • John Oliver Roasts Tucker Carlson’s Matt Gaetz Debacle

    HBOOn Sunday night, John Oliver opened the latest edition of Last Week Tonight by addressing #GaetzGate, the disturbing allegations that Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) engaged in a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old and may have violated sex-trafficking laws by paying for the teenager to travel across state lines. (Gaetz has denied the allegations.)“Lil Nas X twerking on Satan seems positively wholesome compared to the news this week concerning Matt Gaetz,” cracked Oliver. “Gaetz is being investigated for potentially violating sex-trafficking laws involving a minor—something he denies, claiming there is actually a multimillion-dollar extortion plot behind the investigation.”Yes, Gaetz claims that he’s been embroiled in a $25 million extortion plot involving a friend of his who’s under investigation for sex-trafficking. Gaetz, an ardent defender of former President Donald Trump, was also the only representative in Congress to vote against a 2017 human trafficking bill, and he reportedly showed nude photos of women he claimed to have slept with to members of Congress on the House floor. Gaetz’s attempts to defend himself—including a statement of denial issued in the third person—haven’t gone so well, epitomized by a disastrous appearance on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News program where he somehow roped Carlson into his mess.“I can say that, actually, you and I went to dinner about two years ago. Your wife was there, and I brought a friend of mine, you’ll remember her,” Gaetz told Carlson. “And she was actually threatened by the FBI [and] told that if she wouldn’t cop to the fact that somehow I was involved in some pay-for-play scheme, that she could face trouble.” SNL’s Colin Jost Brutally Mocks His Look-Alike Matt Gaetz“I don’t remember the woman you’re speaking of or the context at all, honestly,” shot back a perplexed and seemingly offended Carlson.“Wow. Imagine being the one white man on Earth that Tucker Carlson won’t defend,” offered Oliver. “Tucker was so clearly trying to nope his way out of that whole interview. He looks like he wants to walk out of his own show. The problem is if he did that, it wouldn’t be Tucker Carlson Tonight anymore, it would be the Matt Gaetz Digs His Own Grave Adventure Hour.” Olive concluded, “Look, I am sure that there will be more to discuss about this story later—probably during Matt Gaetz’s sentencing phase.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Ball makes career-best 8 3s as Pelicans beat Rockets 122-115

    Lonzo Ball had 27 points and a career-high eight 3-pointers, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Houston Rockets 122-115 on Sunday night to end a two-game skid. Ball was on fire early, making all four of his 3-point attempts in the first quarter in his return after missing seven games with a hip injury. “What Lonzo has done over the past two years to improve his shooting is one of the best stories in the league ... that’s a hard thing to do," New Orleans coach Stan Van Gundy said.

  • Buzz on where the Miami Dolphins stand at every position on defense entering the NFL Draft

    In this piece on Friday, we sized up where the Miami Dolphins stand on offense entering the NFL Draft.

  • The Royal Family Shares New Photos of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles to Mark Easter

    Charles joined his mother on a walk through the gardens at Frogmore House.

  • S.C. bill isn’t about medicine; it’s about legalizing marijuana in our state| Op-Ed

    The bill advanced this week by the S.C. Senate is about legalizing marijuana in South Carolina, not about medicine, says the chief of SLED.

  • Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher 'Were Really Good at Being Together All Day' During COVID Lockdown

    Carrie Underwood raved about her husband and two sons ahead of her live virtual concert of her gospel album My Savior on Easter Sunday

  • Watch Florence Pugh Make Her Marvel Debut With Scarlett Johansson in the 'Black Widow' Trailer

    It has a new release date of July 9, 2021, and the trailer is here.