John Phillip Mozena, III charged with attempted murder and felonious assault

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 36-year-old man who aimed a semi-automatic shotgun at sheriff's deputies Wednesday morning in Newcomerstown has been charged with attempted murder and felonious assault.

Tuscarawas County Sheriff Orvis Campbell said the charges were filed against John Phillip Mozena, III on Saturday.

More:Deputies shoot man who aims gun at them in Newcomerstown

County Prosecutor Ryan Styer issued the charges, which were sworn before Tuscarawas County Southern District Judge Brad Hillyer by sheriff’s Detective Lt. Adam Fisher. A warrant has been issued for Mozena.

Attempted murder and felonious assault are first-degree felonies.

Mozena is being treated at a medical facility in Summit County, according to Campbell. Upon his release, he will be returned to Tuscarawas County for his initial appearance in Tuscarawas County Southern District Court in Uhrichsville. A deputy has been assigned to guard the suspect.

"We do not expect Mozena to be released from the hospital in the next few days but have not been given a time," Campbell wrote in an email. "He is stable."

Deputies shot Mozena after he pointed the gun at them on Wednesday morning following a five-hour standoff.

Campbell said the suspect was shot about four times at 8:31 a.m. at his home, a horse trailer with living quarters that is parked on his family's property 5969 U.S. Route 36. The suspect was shot in the leg and shoulder.

More:Bolivar-area man who shot at law enforcement found competent to stand trial

Wednesday's incident began when the suspect's stepmother called the sheriff's office at 3:28 a.m. because Mozena had shot in his father's direction, Campbell said.

The suspect initially became upset after he parked his truck at Speedway on Morris Crossing Avenue, went inside and returned to the parking lot to find the vehicle missing, Campbell said. The son thought his father had taken it, according to Campbell. But the truck had slipped out of gear and rolled into a canal, Campbell said.

Story continues

More:Man found not guilty by reason of insanity in hatchet attack on police

The son went home, where he got a gun.

The suspect's father tried unsuccessfully to get the gun away from his son.

After the shooting, a homemade bomb was found inside the suspect's home, and a .44 Magnum gun was found in his truck, Campbell said.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The suspect was previously charged with arson after a Nov. 9 incident in which he set his truck on fire. The charge was dismissed without prejudice in Southern District Court.

More:Oxford Township man arrested on arson charge

More:Sugarcreek officer shoots and kills man who stabbed him in neck with screwdriver

Reach Nancy at 330-364-8402 or nancy.molnar@timesreporter.com.

On Twitter: @nmolnarTR

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: John Phillip Mozena, III, 36, charged with attempted murder