John Pilger: Campaigning Australian journalist dies

Campaigning Australian journalist and filmmaker John Pilger has died aged 84, his family has announced.

A statement released by his relatives on X, formerly Twitter, said he died on Saturday in London.

They described him as "simply the most amazing and loved dad, grandad and partner".

Throughout his career, Pilger was highly critical of Western foreign policy, as well as the treatment of Indigenous Australians.

Pilger was born in Bondi, New South Wales in 1939, but was based in the United Kingdom since the 1960s. He worked for outlets including Reuters and the Daily Mirror.

He was best known for his work as a foreign correspondent, including reporting on the Vietnam War, Cambodia under the Khmer Rouge, and from the United States during the turmoil of the 1960s and 1970s.

In recent years he was a high-profile supporter of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange - who is currently in Belmarsh Prison, fighting extradition to the US on charges related to the publication of thousands of classified documents in 2010 and 2011.

Pilger's death was confirmed to the BBC by his friends.