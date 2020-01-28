John Quisel, JD, PhD Joins Disc Medicine as President and Chief Executive Officer

Co-founder and Interim CEO Brian MacDonald to Serve as Senior Advisor and Director

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Disc Medicine, a hematology company applying new insights in hepcidin biology to develop therapies that restore red blood cell production in hematologic diseases, today announced the appointment of John Quisel, JD, PhD as President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 25, 2020. Dr. Quisel joins Disc Medicine after more than a decade at Acceleron Pharma where he most recently was Chief Business Officer. In this planned transition, co-founder and interim CEO, Brian MacDonald, will continue to serve as a senior advisor and director of the company.

"We are delighted that John will be leading Disc Medicine as we advance first-in-class therapies targeting the hepcidin pathway into the clinic," said Don Nicholson, Chairman of the Board. "Disc Medicine has an extraordinary team that has made significant progress in just a short time. John's exceptional talent and experience will further strengthen the company as it works to transform the treatment of hematologic diseases."

Dr. Quisel joined Acceleron Pharma in 2006 and held a variety of senior roles at the company across legal, intellectual property, business development and corporate strategy. Most recently, Dr. Quisel served as Chief Business Officer for Acceleron. Dr. Quisel received his AB in biology from Harvard University, his MS in biology from Stanford University, a PhD in biology from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a JD from Harvard Law School.

"I am very excited to take on this new role at Disc Medicine as the company advances two novel programs targeting hepcidin biology," said John Quisel, JD, PhD, CEO of Disc Medicine. "It is a great opportunity to build on this strong foundation as we work to change treatment paradigms in hematologic diseases and offer new options to patients."

Disc Medicine is advancing two therapeutic programs focused on regulating hepcidin expression – a novel, orally administered matriptase-2 inhibitor which increases hepcidin expression to treat iron loading anemias, and a hemojuvelin antagonist monoclonal antibody to reduce hepcidin expression and address anemia in a range of chronic inflammatory and hematologic diseases.

