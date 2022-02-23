John R. Fragasse pleads guilty to sexual battery charges

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 59-year-old man who lives in Dover Township has pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual battery for engaging in sexual conduct with children who were 6 and 7 years old.

John R. Fragasse was found guilty by Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest after entering the plea to an amended indictment on Feb. 15.

The plea occurred after a trial on the original indictment resulted in a hung jury. Ernest declared a mistrial.

Fragasse had been indicted in April on two charges of child rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Under terms of the plea agreement, the rape charges were amended to sexual battery. Four counts of gross sexual imposition were dismissed, as were sexually violent predator specifications attached to each of the original charges..

The offenses occurred in the years 2008, 2009 and 2010.

A victims advocate from the prosecutor's office said the victims did not oppose the amendments to the indictment, according to a judgment entry about the plea.

Sentencing is scheduled for April 8.

