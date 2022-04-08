John R. Fragasse sentenced to four years in prison for sexual battery

NEW PHILADELPHIA — A 59-year-old man from Dover Township will spend four years in prison on two charges of sexual battery for engaging in sexual conduct with children who were 6 and 7 years old.

Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Judge Michael Ernest sentenced John R. Fragasse on Friday. Fragasse will spend five years on parole after his release from prison. As a Tier Three sex offender, he will be required to register his address with the local sheriff for the rest of his life.

Fragasse pleaded guilty to an amended indictment on Feb. 15.

The plea occurred after a trial on the original indictment resulted in a hung jury. Ernest declared a mistrial.

Fragasse had been indicted in April 2021 on two charges of child rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition.

Under terms of the plea agreement, the rape charges were amended to sexual battery. Four counts of gross sexual imposition were dismissed, as were sexually violent predator specifications attached to each of the original charges..

The offenses occurred in the years 2008, 2009 and 2010.

Ernest said the victims suffered psychological harm.

"I no longer feel safe in my own home," said one victim. She said she had lost sleep, had to learn to trust others and attempted suicide. She said she took out her anger on the people she loved the most.

She ended her statement with the closing, "Sincerely, no longer your victim."

The other victim said he did not give people the chance to hurt him because he doesn't open up to them. He said he recently started counseling and has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

The victims' parents also spoke about how the offenses affected their children.

"There's no Band-Aid for what they went through," said one father. "They can only learn to live with that experience."

Fragasse did not speak at sentencing.

Ernest noted that the defendant had no prior criminal record.

Assistant county prosecutor Kristine Beard represented the state. Jon Saia of Columbus was the defense attorney.

