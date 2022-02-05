John R. Wood Properties’ 2021 Performance Tops Area Brokerages

Wilson Creative Group
·3 min read
John R. Wood Properties represented both the buyer and the seller of an 11,511 square foot, 3.98-acre Gordon Drive compound which sold for $52 million in January, representing the highest price ever paid for a home in Naples.
John R. Wood Properties, southwest Florida’s oldest major real estate brokerage, surpassed all southwest Florida residential real estate brokerages in 2021 in sales volume, listings sold and total closed units. The firm specializes in southwest Florida, conducting business only in Collier and Lee counties.

Led by President and CEO Phil Wood, recently recognized among Florida’s most influential business leaders by Florida Trend magazine, the company reported 2021 written sales volume of $5.834 billion dollars— a year-over-year increase exceeding $2 billion. It also led the two-county market with 3,054 listings sold and 6,109 total closed units in the area’s most exclusive neighborhoods.

“Our associates are the keys to our success, which has enabled us to be number one in market share for six of the last seven years,” said Wood. “Thanks to their professionalism and dedication, our company continues to maintain a leadership position in the counties we serve.”

He added, “Though residential real estate is a vast, complex and evolving landscape, our dedicated associates stay true to the fundamentals of success, fully catering to each and every buyer and seller in a personalized manner to make the luxury real estate purchase and sales process streamlined, efficient and easy.”

The company’s top three transactions for the year included a 11,511 square foot, 3.98-acre Gordon Drive compound which sold for $52 million in January and represented the highest price ever paid for a home in Naples. Its second and third top transactions for the year include properties listed and/or sold for $40 million and $39 million, respectively.

Throughout the year, the company welcomed more than 90 top real estate professionals from competing brokerages. It now has approximately 650 real estate agents in 19 offices serving Marco Island, Naples, Ave Maria, Bonita Springs, Estero, Fort Myers, Fort Myers Beach, Cape Coral, and Sanibel and Captiva Islands.

In June, John R. Wood Properties launched a comprehensive strategic rebranding effort reflecting its evolving history, technological advancements and continued expansion. In addition to a sharp new visual identity, the company continues to invest in the industry’s leading technologies to provide various solutions involved in the growth of residential real estate software, including cutting-edge technology such as enhanced search applications, in-app communications, automated property technologies and expanded real estate business intelligence. Overall, the company’s modern, new representation reflects its history while focusing on the continued utilization of today’s digital intelligence, while maintaining its history and the brand recognition it has progressively built over the last six decades.

John R. Wood Properties is noted for its philanthropy and was able to significantly increase that emphasis in 2021, supporting more than 150 different charities and non-profit organizations with financial donations and personal involvement.

About John R. Wood Properties

John R. Wood Properties, founded in 1958, is the oldest major real estate brokerage in southwest Florida. It is consistently the number one firm in market share in the two-county southwest Florida area that includes Collier and Lee counties. It is a nationally recognized company with more than 60 years of market experience and broad international exposure to buyers in various countries.

John R. Wood Properties has 700 agents and staff, offering luxury real estate services throughout the area. For more information, visit www.JohnRWood.com.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: John R. Wood Properties’ 2021 Performance Tops Area Brokerages

