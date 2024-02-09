John Roe, founding partner of major Nashville law firm and real estate expert, dies at 77

John Roe, founding partner at one of Nashville’s preeminent law firms and one of Tennessee’s top real estate lawyers, died Tuesday. He was 77.

Roe’s death came after he battled pancreatic cancer, according to a news release from the law firm he founded.

Roe, a well-respected figure in Nashville’s legal community, founded what later became Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison in 1981. His founding partners recall his sharp intellect, penchant for negotiation and civility both in and outside the courtroom.

“John leaves behind the legacy of a wonderful family and a superb 50-year legal career,” Tom Sherrard, a founding partner who worked with Roe for more than 40 years, said in the news release. “We were all the beneficiaries of his wisdom and leadership in establishing our law firm, which is truly a family for all of us. We will miss John terribly and mourn his passing, but we will celebrate our shared memories and remember the kindness he showed others.”

Throughout his career, Roe established himself as an expert in real estate and tax law. He co-wrote the Tennessee Condominium Act of 2008.

Sherrard said he was beloved by staff and lawyers at the law firm and had an impeccable reputation among Nashville legal professionals.

“John inspired generations in our firm and in our community with his keen intellect, warm humor, generous mentoring, and adventurous spirit,” said Bill Harbison, a partner and longtime leader at the firm.

John Howard Roe, Jr. was born four days after Christmas 1946 in Springfield, Tennessee, to John Howard Roe Sr. and Lillian C. Roe. While growing up in Clarksville, Roe was part of the Boy Scouts, with which he remained involved until his death.

After briefly practicing law in Atlanta, Roe moved back to Middle Tennessee in 1974.

He graduated from Clarksville High School and then Davidson College in North Carolina. After graduation, he returned to Middle Tennessee and attended law school at Vanderbilt University, graduating first in his class in 1972.

After briefly practicing law in Atlanta, Roe returned to Nashville in 1974. Along with former Vanderbilt law professor Sherrard and James Thomas O’Hare, he created O’Hare, Sherrard & Roe in 1981.

Sherrard said Roe consistently brought in the most clients to the firm, thanks to his intelligence, memory and problem solving that earned him a reputation as one of the city’s brightest young lawyers.

Sherrard, who has since retired, attributed much of Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison’s positive culture and commitment to excellence to Roe.

“John was an unequivocally kind person,” Sherrard said. “He created a culture where there was no door slamming or cursing in our firm. There was a positive approach to living everyday and not taking yourself too seriously.”

In addition to his legal career, Roe contributed to the preservation and development of Clarksville over the years. He saved the 100-year-old building in which his high school was housed, the news release says. He also helped create the Wade Bourne Nature Center at Rotary Park in Clarksville, according to the release. He was also involved with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville and served as the board chair in 2005.

Roe retired from Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison in 2019, 38 years after its founding.

Sherrard said Roe loved the outdoors. Hiking, swimming and sitting on the deck with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends at his home in Monteagle were among as his favorite pastimes.

Roe is survived by his wife of 20 years, Jane Buchi Roe, and his sister Lynne Wilson. He also is survived by his three children: Lillian Gilmer, John Roe and Alan Roe, and 15 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his previous wife of 34 years, Emily Hunt Roe.

Services will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Feb. 10. Visitation will be held at 2:30 p.m., with a celebration of life service at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society or Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: John Roe, founding partner of major Nashville law firm, dies at 77