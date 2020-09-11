John Schlederer Is The Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) And They Just Picked Up 3.7% More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that John Schlederer, the Independent Non-Executive Chairman of Academies Australasia Group Limited (ASX:AKG) recently shelled out AU$103k to buy stock, at AU$0.29 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 3.7%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

View our latest analysis for Academies Australasia Group

Academies Australasia Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by John Schlederer was the biggest purchase of Academies Australasia Group shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.29 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Academies Australasia Group insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months Academies Australasia Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The average buy price was around AU$0.43. This is nice to see since it implies that insiders might see value around current prices. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Academies Australasia Group is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Academies Australasia Group

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Academies Australasia Group insiders own 82% of the company, worth about AU$31m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

Story continues

So What Do The Academies Australasia Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Academies Australasia Group. One for the watchlist, at least! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Academies Australasia Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.