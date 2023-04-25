John Stamos says he got the 11-month-old Olsen twins fired from 'Full House' because he 'couldn't deal' with their constant crying

John Stamos and Michelle Tanner played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in "Full House." Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/ABC

"Full House" star John Stamos said he had the 11-month-old Olsen twins fired from the show.

Stamos said he "couldn't deal" with the twins constantly crying and being switched on set.

But Stamos asked for them back after they were replaced by another set of twins.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are some of the most famous actors who got their start working as children, and they rose to fame thanks to their role as Michelle Tanner on "Full House."

The Olsens starred in all eight seasons of the sitcom opposite Bob Saget as Danny Tanner and John Stamos as Jesse Katsopolis, although they nearly lost the role completely when they were 11 months old.

Speaking to Josh Peck and Ben Soffer on Monday's episode of the "Good Guys" podcast, Stamos explained that he was sharing a scene with Dave Coulier, who played Joey, in the very episode of the series and struggled to work with the twins.

"We're doing the scene. Joey and I were changing the baby, right? And Danny's gone and said, 'Take care of the kids.' 'Yeah, we got it. We got it,'" he explained.

In the episode, Jesse and Joey were trying to change Michelle's diaper in the kitchen, but Mary-Kate and Ashley were both crying, which made filming very difficult.

The 59-year-old star said: "So, we're carrying the baby downstairs and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down. And she was screaming. Both of them. They wanted to be anywhere else but there, and so did I."

Stamos went on to say that the producers kept switching the babies while promising that they weren't going to cry, which frustrated Stamos.

The actor said: "They were 11 months old, and god bless them. They kept switching: 'This one's not gonna cry.' I couldn't deal with it. And I said, 'This is not gonna work.' And so they got rid of them. They bring on these two redheaded kids... I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive…"

"It was only a few days, and I said, 'Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible,'" Stamos added.

Read the original article on Insider