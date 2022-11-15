John "Tommy" Thompkins draws 26 years in prison

A Zanesville man convicted by jurors as a major drug dealer was sentenced by Judge Kelly Cottrill to up to three decades in prison for his crimes.John "Tommy" Thompkins received a sentence of 26 to 30-and-a-half years in prison for drug trafficking.The case against Thompkins was part of a broader investigation into his supplier, Rodriquez S. Hampton, 35, also of Zanesville. To catch Hampton, detectives closely surveilled Thompkins’ drug trafficking activity, and Thompkins’ actions ultimately led them to the larger target. Hampton pleaded guilty late last month and requested that the Court sentence him to 20 years in prison.In court, Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle, who handled the case, described Hampton’s co-offender, Thompkins, as “being almost pathologically incapable of accepting responsibility.” Litle pointed out that rehabilitation cannot occur until one has accepted responsibility for their behavior. During his opportunity to speak, Thompkins continued to deny that he did anything wrong, despite how quickly the jury convicted him.Thompkins' attorney asked the court to consider his age, 55, prior to imposing a prison sanction.Cottrill pressed Thompkins about his recent release from prison from a different case of selling narcotics and having guns. Thompkins ultimately asked for an attorney to be appointed to represent him in his appeal.Thompkins will begin his sentence immediately, as well as forfeit cash and a vehicle he was using to sell drugs.

Provided by Muskingum County Prosecutor's Office.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Thompkins draws 26 years in prison