John Travolta is not happy with developer's plan for his part of Ocala/Marion County

John Travolta is a longtime resident of Jumbolair, the upscale residential development north of Ocala that features a runway big enough to accommodate Travolta's jet.

Now the world-famous actor is lending his voice to those who oppose a proposed rezoning of the land around Jumbolair to allow for more residential and commercial/industrial development.

According to the Horse Farms Forever advocacy group, an attorney representing Travolta has filed a letter with county government spelling out the actor's objections to Jumbolair owner Robert Bull's proposed changes.

John Travolta in 2019 at a screening of his film "The Fanatic" in The Villages.

“Compared to the existing low-density neighborhoods surrounding the area, Bull’s proposals would irrevocably alter the complexion of north central Marion County from a quiet, rural farmland community to a bustling airfield surrounded by dense residential development and commercial development," says the letter, a copy of which is linked on the Horse Farms Forever website.

The letter says Bull's plan will lead to safety issues, air and noise pollution, decreased property values and even have a negative impact on horses that are kept in the area.

The Marion County Commission is scheduled to discuss the plan at its Feb. 20 meeting. The agenda for that meeting has not yet been published, but these matters typically are on a portion of the agenda that starts at 2 p.m. The meetings are held in commission chambers at the McPherson Governmental Complex, 601 SE 25th Ave., Ocala.

