John Travolta Says Olivia Newton-John Is Doing 'Fine' Amid Cancer Battle (Exclusive)

John Travolta is giving a health update on his Grease co-star, Olivia Newton-John.

ET caught up with the actor at the 2019 G'Day USA Los Angeles Gala to Honor Australians, where he briefly spoke about his friend's battle with cancer.

"From what I hear talking to her she's fine," Travolta told ET's Keltie Knight. "I think she even made a public announcement in her own video, [saying] that she was fine."

Earlier this month, Newton-John slammed false reports for exaggerating her illness and alleging she's on the brink of death in a video posted to her Facebook page.

"Happy New Year, everyone! This is Olivia Newton-John, and I just want to say that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote the famous quote [atributed to Mark Twain]," the 70-year-old actress said at the time. "I'm doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that is possible."

"Thank you all for your wonderful love and support, for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia," she added. "Thank you so much!"

Happy New Year!! Here’s to a wonderful 2019!!! Love & light, Olivia Posted by Olivia Newton-John on Wednesday, January 2, 2019

Newton-John revealed back in September during the Australian news program Sunday Night that she's battling cancer for a third time and in recovery again. "I'm one of millions in this fight, in this journey," she said. "A lot of people see it as a fight and wherever you choose to see it, that’s your prerogative. ... I see it as part of my mission, maybe."

"There are other people out there doing much, much worse than me," she continued. "And I'm a very privileged person and I'm very aware of that. I have nothing to really complain about."

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She beat the disease after months of chemotherapy treatments and a partial mastectomy but revealed in May 2017 that the breast cancer had returned, spreading to her shoulder. Hear more in the video below.

