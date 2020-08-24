John Travolta sweetly dances with daughter in honor of late wife Kelly Preston

It's been a little more than a month since the world learned Kelly Preston tragically died after a quiet battle with breast cancer. Now, the late actress' husband of nearly 28 years, John Travolta, is sharing with the world how he's continuing to honor his wife's memory.

The "Grease" actor broke his social media silence on Saturday to update fans on how his family's been adjusting to life without their beloved matriarch.

Sharing a video of a sweet father-daughter dance with his 20-year-old daughter, Ella, Travolta revealed it's just one way the family is keeping Preston's spirit alive.

"My daughter @ella.travolta and I dancing in memory of momma," the 66-year-old penned. "One of Kelly’s favorite things, dancing with me."

The video shows the two waltzing to a jazzy piano performance before Travolta lifts Ella's arm and spins his daughter forward and backward before they clasp hands again.

Travolta and Preston wed in 1991 and shared three children together -- Ella, Jett, who died in 2009 at the age of 16 after suffering a seizure, and Benjamin, 9. Jett would have turned 28 in April.

Upon announcing Preston's death on July 13, Travolta wrote, "It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many."

The "Saturday Night Fever" actor also vowed that "Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered."

