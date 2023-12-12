John Van Nostrand: It should be a campaign issue

Dec. 12—What piece of the American pie arguably has the fewest people involved, arguably impacts the most but fails to continually be a presidential candidate talking point?

Agriculture.

I take a conservative risk when I cover a political candidate campaigning in our coverage area. The candidates hopefully do their homework and expect who they may be talking to. I hope the person will eventually mention agriculture but a majority of the time, they don't. The only technicality they hold on to is the country's foreign trade policies and relationships. A certain amount of our stuff we grow does get sent oveseas.

But it's not enough discussion on agriculture itself. There are so many factors that could make some great talking points and discussion at those campaign stops. But I have rarely seen it happen during my work in Iowa during presidential campaign season.

You can debate my source as much as you want, but just consider what the conversations could turn into based on the American Farm Bureau Federation statistics.

2 million farms dot America's rural landscape, and 98% are operated by families — individuals, family partnerships or family corporations. There's the lead in about how to retain people in rural Iowa and maybe attract more. Do these families have a legacy plan? Women make up 36% of the total number of U.S. farm operators; 56% of all farms have at least one female decision-maker.

After accounting for input costs, farmers and ranchers receive only 8 cents out of every dollar spent on food at home and away from home. The rest goes for costs beyond the farm gate: wages and materials for production, processing, marketing, transportation and distribution. What can be done to increase revenue and profits for family farms?

25% of all farmers are beginning farmers (in business less than 10 years); their average age is 46. Do vocational schools, like Southwestern Community College that have ag-related programs, have any influence on getting more people involved?

One acre of land can grow a variety of crops, including 50,000 pounds of strawberries or 2,784 pounds (46.4 bushels) of wheat. As suburbs of American cities develop, that means there are fewer acres of farm ground. Go back 40 years ago. There was little development between Urbandale and Adel. Waukee was a four-way stop sign and a grain elevator. Look at the area now. What do the candidates know and think about producing more on less land and urban sprawl?

Cattle and calves, corn, and soybeans are the top three U.S. farm products. There are some extreme climate change groups who think livestock agriculture should end in the United States to conserve the water. But if that were to happen, does

That is just a sample of the talking points we should be asking our candidates passing through our area. I don't know how many genuine farmers are in those audiences. But the candidates should know where they are talking and consider agriculture may be part of someone's life in the audience. Maybe they are an employee at one of the grain elevators or implement dealers.

It's been the same few campaign issuses at least since 2000; economy, jobs and foreign relations. Those three have importance, but there is so much more to be discussed.